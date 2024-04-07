Former Warriors GM Reveals Untold Story on LEAKED Draymond Green and Jordan Poole Fight Footage

Everyone remembers the infamous Jordan Poole and Draymond Green fight a few seasons ago in training that rocked the franchise and their fans.

Bob Myers, who is a former President and GM of the Golden State Warriors recently revealed that the person responsible for filming the entire incident on camera was never found. Myers was making an appearance on “The Old Man & The Three” when he revealed this information.

What did Myers say?

“We couldn't pinpoint anybody,” said Myers. “We looked, we tried with a third party, but we couldn't.”

Myers did not provide any further information about the search process, but it is unlikely that the offender will ever be apprehended given how long they have eluded capture. Warriors as a team never looked the same after the incident and have struggled to challenge for the NBA title.

How did it all start?

There are a lot of problems with Draymond Green in terms of discipline when it comes to opposition but Green’s commitment to the Warriors was never in question as he always protected his teammates and coaches.

The drama unfolded when Poole threw a jibe at Steve Kerr and he didn’t stop there and turned all his attention towards Draymond Green. Green didn’t take the disrespect lightly and punched Poole in the face.

Poole was never the same for the Warriors after that incident and his confidence was gone. Since the video was leaked, the Warriors had to explain it all to the media and the fans. Shortly after this incident, Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards.

The secret leaker may have put a dent into the Warriors' team like no one ever could have done. If not for him, the Warriors may have sorted the issues on their own but instead, they had to let go of Jordan Poole who they rated very highly at that time.

