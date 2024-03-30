Former WWE Manager Criticizes Goldberg for His Remarks on Asuka Breaking the Streak: ‘He Couldn’t Do 5–10 Minute Match’

Former WWE Universal Champion and a legend of the game, Bill Goldberg, seems to be miffed with the Stamford-based company these days. Ever since Goldberg was relieved of his WWE contract in 2022, the 57-year-old wrestler hasn’t spoken well of WWE and has constantly criticized their bookings and decisions.

A few days after speaking his heart out over his fraught relations with WWE COO Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque, Goldberg also criticized the company for breaking his 173-0 win streak with female WWE wrestler Asuka, which happened nearly seven years ago.



On May 14, 2017, Asuka’s win against Bianca Blair during the NXT Live event marked her 174th win in WWE, thus breaking Goldberg’s record of 173 wins. Goldberg had made that record during his WCW stint from 1997-1998. He had even acknowledged Asuka breaking his record then but has changed his tone now.

Speaking on Tim Green’s Nothing Left Unsaid, Goldberg apparently referred to Asuka as some “Japanese Girl” while ranting about WWE’s decision to make her break his streak when he was with the company.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has spoken on Goldberg’s recent comments and has come down heavily on him for making those comments. On a recent episode of Story Time With Dutch Mantell, he said that Goldberg's streak was there because WCW maintained it that way. He also said that Goldberg was the same star who couldn’t even put up a match for more than 5 minutes.

Dutch Mantell Comes Down Heavily on Bill Goldberg

Dutch Mantell said, “Listen, Bill, wrestling, whether you've been informed of this or not, it's preplanned! And he did it in a way that the match never got underway. It was over in a minute. And they did this for months, and months, and months. The real thing is that if that didn't get you over, nothing would!”

He continued, “Let me say something about Bill Goldberg. He got his streak over, it caught on, and people liked it. But if he went more than five minutes, you know what you'd do? You'd be looking for those concession stands because he couldn't do a five-ten minute match," said Mantell.”

Apart from commenting on Asuka for breaking his streak, Goldberg even went on to say that several other WWE stars used Spear as their finishing move when he was there in WWE. So, Dutch Mantell has also advised Asuka to start using Spear to get some heat.



Goldberg’s WWE Contract

Be that as it may, Goldberg’s contract expiring came with WWE because the former Universal Champion was past his prime and couldn’t put up good matches. His match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel was a big letdown and the fans felt that Goldberg just couldn’t do it.

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and had a phenomenal win against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series, but he went on to lose to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. After that, he went on to feud with Dolph Ziggler, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, and even Drew McIntyre. However, WWE felt that it was high time that the company parted ways with Goldberg as he wasn’t fully fit to compete in big matches.

Therefore, Triple H, the company's COO, found it good to relieve Goldberg of his wrestling duties. So, for now, Goldberg won’t be seen in WWE for at least 1-2 years.

