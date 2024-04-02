Four-Time NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo OFFICIALLY Announces RETIREMENT at 38 After an Illustrious Career

Former Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers NBA champion Rajon Rondo has announced retirement at the age of 38. After having a 16-season long career, the point guard has finally put his basketball shoes to rest.

Rajon sat with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the ‘All The Smoke Podcast’ and announced his official retirement from the game after a long and illustrious career.

The former Lakers mentioned the reason behind his call off on the podcast and said, “I now prefer to spend time with my children. I earned enough, now I take care of them,”

Taking a look back at Rajon Rondo’s illustrious career

Rajon Rondo has a long and decorated career to look back on after retirement. He had played for multiple franchises throughout his career and won crucial games for them.

During his nine-year tenure with the Boston Celtics from 2006-07 through 2014-15, Rondo emerged as one of the NBA's elite point guards. He was recognized with multiple accolades, including four All-Star selections, four NBA All-Defensive team selections, two assists championships, and one steals championship.

Rondo played a pivotal role in the Celtics' NBA championship victory in 2008, contributing to the defeat of the Lakers. His contributions were substantial, as evidenced by his average of 11.0 points, 8.5 assists, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.9 steals in 527 regular-season games with the Celtics.

Following his tenure in Boston, Rondo continued to make an impact as he transitioned through several teams, including the Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Cavaliers.

Notably, his noteworthy performance came during the 2019-20 season, where he played a key role in the Lakers' championship victory, averaging 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.3 three-pointers made per game during the playoffs.

