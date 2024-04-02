‘Proud of You’: LeBron James HAILS JuJu Watkins After He BREAKS Freshman Record Despite USC’s Elite Eight Loss

The USC tasted an 80-73 loss from UConn and the joyous run for victory led by JuJu Watkins came to an end. Despite the loss, Watkins made history in women's college basketball by breaking the Division I freshman scoring record.

She scored 899 points, surpassing Tina Hutchinson's old record of 898 points from 1983-84. Watkins also holds USC's single-season scoring record and leads the nation in usage and free-throw attempts.

However, it was not long that praise started showering from across the NBA community and it was all praise for the youngster. LeBron James took to her Instagram story and put in proud words for JuJu and wrote: “Congrats and proud of you!”



In addition to being a key player in USC's success throughout the season, the congratulatory message came from Bron as he rooted for USC. King James has been quite active and updated with the college basketball happenings as his son, Bronny plays for the men’s basketball team for USC.



JuJu Watkins aims big for the next season

It was a disheartening loss for USC as UConn held them for 80-73 in the final game. In addition to the sad waive off of the team, it was a great season for JuJu Watkins in every means. Right from her 32-point college debut against Ohio State, it seemed all happening for the USC star.

Acknowledging her final tally for the season that stood 920, JuJu said,”The record is great. Just the moments that I’ve got to spend with this team have meant everything to me. "I’m just excited for next year."

She also mentioned the fruitful friendship that grew around the court with her teammates and added, “I have the best teammates in the world."

Despite having a great record for the season, JuJu Watkins looked sad as she played the season’s last game with her teammates. Having won equal support from her teammates, she had an average of 27 points per game for the season.

