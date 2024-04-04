‘Funniest Stuff’: Hilarious Liverpool Video Featuring Darwin Nunez And Andy Robertson Leaves Fans In Stitches

Liverpool’s team meeting headed by Andy Robertson was one of the best things that went viral on the internet. Reds players Andy Robertson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate, and Mohamed Salah appear in an advertising video for The Red Way and SC Johnson, where they participate in a simulated team meeting skit to develop campaign ideas for World Earth Month.

But the best thing about the video was Darwin Nunez stealing the spotlight. Nunez can be seen saying where he wants to “play for the future of our planet”. But, the reaction Andy Robertson gave was so priceless. The Uruguayan was seen speaking in Spanish in the promotional video which Robertson couldn’t understand but he agreed with everything Nunez had to say.

In the video, Nunez says, “Every moment is our chance to make a change. Let’s play for more than just victory. Let’s play for the future of our planet.”

But Robertson’s reaction was priceless as he said, smashing the table, “Yes, Darwin!! Not a clue what you just said, But I love it.

After the video went viral fans were quick to make fun and tweet funny things about Nunez and Robertson.

How fans reacted as the video went viral

The video got many comments from fans and here are some of the best reactions fans had for Darwin Nunez and Andy Robertson.

A fan said the promotional video was the most “funniest” thing he saw today. The fan wrote, “This the funniest stuff I’ve seen today”

Another fan found Andy Robertson having a great “vibe”. The fan wrote, “Robbo is such a vibe”

Another fan was seen making fun of Nunez as the fan asked Nunez why he hadn’t learned “English”. The fan wrote, “Darwin should just learn English, he has been here for two years”

Another fan thinks Robertson could have a successful career as a “comedian”. The fan wrote, “after retiring, robbo could be a comedian as successful his football career”

The video corresponds with the release of The Red Way 2022-23 season report, which honors the club's sustainability successes, as well as its quest to promote positive behavioral change and reduce its environmental effects.

To commemorate World Earth Day on April 22, the club is offering fans the opportunity to win a variety of money-can't-buy gifts, including tickets to Liverpool against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield and autographed jerseys.

