Fact Check: Did Virgil Van Dijk Really Root For Man U Because ‘No One Likes' Liverpool In Resurfaced Viral Tweet?

Liverpool is already one of the best teams in the English Premier League with the most title wins in the PL. But, a tweet on social media has been creating quite a frenzy for fans and pundits alike, as in the tweet he is been seen saying, “No One Likes”, Liverpool. The tweet in a short time has gone viral and has fans thinking how real the statement is.

Did Virgil Van Dijk Really Root For Man United?

On Twitter Van Dijk’s viral tweet said, “Come on Man U!!! We can beat Liverpool no one likes them lol”. But, to everybody’s surprise, the tweet by Virgil Van Dijk was made by a fan account in his name and he has never said such things for his team, Being the team captain comes with responsibilities and Van Dijk has got all the abilities to take his team to next level.

This tweet started going viral, shortly after Liverpool’s defeat against Manchester United in the FA Cup Quarter Finals. The Reds being the heavy favorite lost the match against the Red Devils, 4-3 in a thrilling match.’’

With many parody accounts out there, one thing is for sure many other athletes are going to face more and more problems with time. But for now, Virgil Van Dijk didn’t root for Manchester United, instead, he was trying to beat them but couldn’t overcome Ten Hag’s Red Devils.

Amad Diallo’s goal helps Manchester United get past Liverpool, 4-3

Erik ten Hag felt his team's thrilling FA Cup quarter-final victory against arch-rivals Liverpool would be the turning point of their season. The Dutchman proclaimed himself pleased with his weekend as United won 4-3 in extra time thanks to Amad Diallo's breakaway strike, while Tottenham and Aston Villa both dropped points in the fight for the Premier League's top four.

Manchester United won the FA Cup quarterfinals against Liverpool thanks to a late goal by Amad Diallo. The two archrivals put on a show at Old Trafford, resulting in an FA Cup classic that went into extra time. Liverpool had a 3-2 lead after the first half of extra time, but Marcus Rashford tied the game in the 112th minute with a goal.

Diallo proved to be the unlikeliest of heroes for the home supporters, scoring a goal in injury time of extra time - 120 +1 - to secure Manchester United's victory.

