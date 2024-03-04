'Greatest Manager in History': Fans Excited After WWE Announces Paul Heyman Hall of Fame 2024 Induction

Paul Heyman is widely regarded as the best professional wrestling manager of all time. Currently, he is aligned with WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns as his Wiseman. 58-year-old Paul Heyman has been working in the industry of professional wrestling for almost 30 years now.

WWE is set to induct Paul Heyman's class of Hall of Fame 2024. WWE hosts a Hall of Fame ceremony where they honor and remember greats and legends of WWE business and induct them as legends into the memories of WWE.

Paul Heyman is the perfect Hall of Fame 2024 inductee; no one has been better than him throughout his professional wrestling career. Paul Heyman entertained wrestling fans as a promoter of ECW, as a performer, as a manager, and as a perfect booker.

Triple H informed WWE fans via his official Twitter x handle and expressed, “He’s been a promoter, a manager, an executive, a “Wiseman,” and now, a WWE Hall of Famer. There’s more to say about Paul Heyman, but as always, it’s best to let him say it himself with a live microphone in Philadelphia.”

The Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns reacted to the news of his Wiseman getting inducted into the Hall of Fame 2024 with the we one the ones emoji.

With this, Paul Heyman becomes the first inductee into the Hall of Fame 2024. WWE hosts the WWE Hall of Famer ceremony during the WrestleMania week, generally a night before WrestleMania.

The career highlights of Paul Heyman are uncountable, but he is known for creating revolution with his company ECW, then his time in WWE as producer and commentator alongside Jim Ross, Managing superstars like Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Big Show.

Fans React to Paul Heyman Hall of Fame 2024 Induction

Fans are now expressing their joy and excitement for the induction of Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame.

"That Philadelphia crowd is going to blow the roof off of the arena with ECW chants. Congrats, Paul Heyman," a fan said excitedly.



Another fan expressed, "Greatest manager in history."

Another fan expressed his views on Paul Heyman's induction, "This was a no-brainer. One of the greatest minds in the history of the business. A revolutionary, and that's putting it lightly.

Another fan reacted, "No one deserves it more! Paul Heyman has a resume like no other in the wrestling business and was and is one of the most influential people in wrestling history. Congratulations."

Another fan expressed his views, "I am glad he is getting inducted, I feel like it should be maybe a group of people some from his ECW days and some from the present day but am happy nonetheless."

