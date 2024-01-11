Stephanie McMahon Net Worth - How much is Stephanie McMahon Worth in 2024?

Stephanie Maria McMahon Levesque is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter - she is the daughter of legendary professional wrestling promoter Vince McMahon. Stephanie has been involved in the professional wrestling business since her childhood.

Her father Vince McMahon was the founder of WWE. McMahon ruled WWE for almost a decade, making it a worldwide household product.

Stephanie joined WWE in early 1998, first as an advertising model for WWE and then worked in the accounts section for a while. After working in different departments Stephanie McMahon became head script writer in 2000. In 2006, she was given the position of senior vice president of creative writing.

While working behind the scenes - Stephanie McMahon actively took part in television, and her storyline with WWE wrestler Triple H turned into a real-life romance.

Stephanie McMahon was then promoted in 2013 and was crowned as the new Chief Brand Officer, at the same time she managed to work on-screen as the evil boss and was one of the best heels of that era alongside her husband Triple H.

In 2022, After Vince McMahon announced his retirement, Stephanie was crowned as the Interim CEO of the company and Triple H took the place of Head of Creatives, which gave him full control over the creative booking of WWE.

Advertisement

On May 19, 2022, Stephanie McMahon announced a break from business to focus on her health and family.

ALSO READ: Cody Rhodes Net Worth - How much is Cody Rhodes Worth in 2024?

What is Stephanie McMahon's Net Worth in 2024? - $250 million (Estimated)

Stephanie McMahon's net worth is a whopping 250 million dollars, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. It's worth mentioning that her husband, Triple H, plays a significant role in boosting her wealth. At the age of 47, Stephanie is a fourth-generation promoter and a prominent figure in the professional wrestling industry. A major chunk of their income comes from their involvement in the WWE company.

Currently, Stephanie McMahon has announced a break from work and has resigned from her position to focus on her health and family.

Stephanie McMahon's WWE Equity

The Million Dollar Princess, Stephanie, owns 2.5 million shares of WWE. Based on calculations, her stake in the company is valued between 40 to 200 million dollars. Recently, Endeavor Group purchased WWE at a rate of 106 dollars per share, which means Stephanie's stake is now estimated at a whopping 265 million dollars.

Stephanie McMahon's Business Career

Stephanie McMahon’s professional life revolved mostly around the family business previously owned by her father Vince McMahon who is considered one of the greatest promoters of all time.

Stephanie joined WWE in 1998 when she was just a young girl. She began her journey as an advertising model and later moved up to the accounts department. Eventually, she climbed the ladder to creative writing and in 2003, she became the president of creative writing, winning over the crowd with her talent.

In 2007, she was appointed as the Executive Vice President, overseeing creatives, talent recruitment, sponsors, and more.

Then, in 2013, she received a promotion and became the Chief Brand Officer (CBO).

Fast forward to 2022, Vince McMahon declared his retirement and named Stephanie as the interim CEO of the company. However, in January 2023, Stephanie decided to take a break from all her roles to prioritize her health and spend time with her family.

Advertisement

Stephanie McMahon's Salary

In 2018, Stephanie reportedly raked in a whopping $2.81 million in total income. A significant chunk of this impressive sum, $2.2 million to be exact, came from her role as the Chief Brand Officer (CBO). On top of that, she also holds dual WWE contracts as a performer, earning additional payments for her appearances and involvement in WWE storylines or on-screen moments.

However, Stephanie's income for this year might take a hit due to a couple of factors. Firstly, she is currently taking a break, which could impact her earnings. Secondly, WWE has been sold to a third party, which could potentially have an impact on her financial situation.

Stephanie McMahon's Investments

Triple H and Vince McMahon recently decided to sell their 800,000 shares of WWE. Following this, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H made a smart move by purchasing a stunning mansion located in Conyers Farm. This magnificent estate spans across 10 acres and serves as the cozy abode for Stephanie McMahon, her husband Triple H, and their three lovely daughters.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

Advertisement