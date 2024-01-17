'Every good hero needs a good villain': WWE superstar REVEALS John Cena changed script to give him first world title run

Rarely does it happen that a WWE superstar publicly applauds their counterpart in the industry. The Irish wrestler and actor Sheamus has heaped praises on his colleague John Cena for backing him at the beginning of his career.

Sheamus spoke about a pivotal role John Cena played in the run-up to his first WWE Championship win in 2009. The former was declared the Breakout Star of the Year when he defeated the latter for the WWE Championship at TLC in 2009.

How did John Cena help Sheamus at the start of his career?

Little do people know that it was John Cena who gave the pushover to Sheamus so that he gets a significant breakthrough in WWE at the beginning of his career. In a conversation with Virgin Media Sports Stories, Sheamus disclosed that John Cena had a lot to do with the outcome of the match at WWE TLC.

Sheamus said, "Cena had a lot to do with it. Cena had a lot to do with what happened that day. It was like, 'this is someone I can do business with. This is someone I can go around and is a believable foe,' which is what John needed. What every good hero needs is a good villain. He saw that with me too, people did not like me. People hated me. I was so different compared to everybody in there. Long hair, short hair, super tan, tattoos. I was a different mix and he saw he could do something good with me."

Sheamus emerges as the Breakout Superstar of the Year

The win proved gigantic for Sheamus, who was catapulted into the limelight. He achieved the unimaginable feat within 166 days of his debut in WWE. The following night on Monday Night RAW, he was awarded the Breakout Superstar of the Year Slammy Award.

The Irish superstar held on to the championship for 70 days before losing it to John Cena in the Elimination Chamber match. However, the mega push that Sheamus got cemented his place in the WWE. He was the next big thing in the locker room and has been with WWE since then.

In all these years, he went on to win the WWE Championship three times and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship once. He is also the first Irish world champion in WWE history, a three-time WWE United States Champion, and a five-time tag team champion with his tag-team partner Cesaro.

In addition, Sheamus also won the 2010 King of the Ring tournament, the 2012 Royal Rumble match, and the 2015 Money in the Bank Ladder match. He is also the second wrestler after Edge to achieve all three of these accomplishments.

Sheamus has been out of action since August 18, 2023, when he sustained a loss to Edge (his last match in WWE). The 45-year-old wrestler might make a return at the WWE Royal Rumble, slated to take place on January 28, 2023, later this month.

John Cena gave Sheamus what every young wrestler aspires for. Despite knowing that Sheamus could have even dethroned Cena from his mantle, the Cenation leader didn't hesitate to lend a helping hand to Sheamus. This might be a small but generous way of Sheamus letting the world know how he climbed up the ladder of the WWE Championship in the company.

