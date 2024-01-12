‘He keeps every stat under 18’: Josh Giddey scores triple double in record time but NBA fans troll him over underage dating scandal

On Friday, Giddey delivered a jaw-dropping performance, achieving a triple-double in just 20 minutes of play against the Portland Trailblazers. Impressively, he was on the brink of this accomplishment even before the half-time whistle.

During the initial 16 minutes, the 21-year-old excelled, scoring five out of five from the field and three out of three from the free-throw line, amassing 13 points, above his usual season average.

This tally included a variety of assertive drives to the hoop, a move that would likely bring a sense of encouragement to Thunder's coach, Mike Daigneault.

Just as noteworthy was his passing game where Giddey consistently issued laser-like passes leading to a total of eight assists. Along with his eight rebounds, he put forth an all-around dominant performance.

Notwithstanding the usual criticism for his defensive strategies, Giddey surprisingly scored two blocks as the Thunder put the Blazers through torment in the initial half of the game.

Maintaining the momentum after the break, Giddey continued to shine, especially during a sensational play when he seized a rebound and immediately threw a full-court pass to Jalen Williams for a recorded bucket that marked his 10th assist of the game.

Shortly after, Giddey achieved his 10th rebound and thus completed his triple-double, the ninth in his career.

This was accomplished at such a dazzling speed that it found a place among the fastest in NBA history.

As per Reuters, Giddey now stands alongside Victor Wembanyama and Rusell Westbrook as one of the only players to pull off a triple-double in fewer than 22 minutes in the last four decades.

Despite his extraordinary performance, Josh Giddey faced backlash over allegations involving a minor from the previous year.

Midway through the third quarter, Giddey and the rest of the Thunder starters were allowed to take a breather as they were ahead of the Blazers with a strong lead of 139-77.

Giddey ended the game with 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists along with three blocks clocked in just 22 minutes.

It was a clear reflection of his recently improved form, especially considering his less-than-stellar performances and reduced playing times earlier in the season.

The Unsettling Controversy: Josh Giddey's scandal and its impact

Josh Giddey was at the center of the scandal. An alleged relationship with a minor caused a stir, following the circulation of pictures and videos featuring Giddey and an underage girl on social media.

Giddey, the sixth pick of the 2021 NBA draft, is now in his third year of a four-year contract valued at $27.2 million. An investigation is underway by the NBA about the anonymous claim made on social media.

Giddey and the Thunder's coach, Mark Daigneault, have chosen not to comment on the matter. The Newport Beach Police Department is also looking into the allegations. Despite the cloud of accusations, Giddey remains in play with the Thunder.

However, fans who disapprove of him have expressed their sentiments by booing during his games.

As it stands, Giddey faces no charges, and the investigation seems to have cooled off. Amidst all the controversy and ongoing investigation, Giddey remains an active player for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

