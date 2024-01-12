NBA trade rumor: Warriors open for business, everyone except Stephen Curry on the table following 36-point blowout

The New Orleans Pelicans dealt a damaging 36-point defeat to the Golden State Warriors, leaving them trailing at a score of 141-105.

This substantial loss has caused alarm over the Warriors' recent form, as the team has lost six out of their previous eight games.

Coach Steve Kerr recognized the team's dwindling confidence and morale following the loss, prompting further questions about the Warriors' current status and mindset.

Shams Charania, speaking on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” stirred the pot when he suggested that none of the Golden State Warriors players are untradeable, except for Steph Curry.

These comments surfaced on January 11th, less than a day following the Warriors’ second consecutive heavy defeat.

In recent weeks, the Warriors' name is repeatedly surfaced in trade speculations. Reasons cited include their streak of losses, an aging core team, and a seeming lack of strategic direction.

The defeat at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans will only fuel these speculations.

Charania stated that the idea in Golden State currently is that all players except Steph Curry are considered for trades.

He brought up Klay Thompson as a likely exception, given the team's long-standing hope to retain him.

However, with no contract extension realized yet, everyone, including Wiggins and the rest of the roster (bar Curry), could potentially be in play. He emphasized the urgency of the situation, citing their consecutive heavy losses.

With the trade deadline approaching in less than a month, time is ticking for the management. Whether the choice swings towards making a trade to rescue the Warriors' season remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, considering the imbalance in the current roster, it won't be a surprise to witness new faces in the Bay Area team. Even if these aren't the big-name players everyone anticipates, fresh talent could be on the way.

Warriors' struggles: Curry and Kerr address confidence and defensive woes

In response to the defeats, Stephen Curry expressed his confusion and frustration. "I'm trying to pinpoint what specific changes can turn things around for us," Curry said.

"We are always engaged in constructive conversations - be it during breaks, in film sessions, or in the locker room.

However, the situation seems to be worsening. I'm at a loss for words. We're not accustomed to this kind of atmosphere in our team. It's quite disheartening."

The Warriors have experienced a string of agonizing losses - close games that ultimately ended in defeat. Having participated in 28 crunch-time games, the Warriors lead the league in that regard.

Steve Kerr also offered his thoughts, saying, "Our confidence is wavering. There comes a point when you start losing faith."

The Warriors' defense allowed the Pelicans to score a whopping 46 points in the first quarter - the highest they've conceded in a single quarter this season. According to data from ESPN Stats & Information, the Warriors offered the Pelicans 39 uncontested shots.

With eight unique players scoring double figures, the Pelicans set a new season best and tied for the second most in their franchise history, as per stats provided by ESPN.

