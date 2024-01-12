Why were LeBron James and Serena Williams brought up in the Young Thug YSL trial?

The RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) trial involving Jeffery Williams, popularly known as Atlanta rapper Young Thug, which began on November 27, 2023, is currently in progress.

Legal complications, courtroom drama, and plea agreements have caused delays, including a jury selection process that took almost 10 months.

Williams, being affiliated with the YSL (Young Slime Life) gang, a component of the National Bloods, is accused of commanding and supervising various crimes like murder attempts, armed robbery, threatening witnesses, and drug trafficking.

This case has garnered national interest and has many co-defendants, some of whom have taken plea deals.

Williams, if convicted, faces severe penalties for conspiracy to racketeer and gang charges. Among the six defendants, Williams is slated for trial.

In the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the sixth day witnessed more unexpected developments with testimonies from Trontavious Stephens, also known as Slug or Tick. Initially a defendant, Stephens took a prosecutor’s plea deal to testify against Williams and other defendants.

On the 18th day, Williams’ defense attorney, Brian Steele, tried to introduce a music video into his argument.

The video for the song "Lifestyle," a collaboration between Williams and Rich Gang, aimed to illustrate Williams' focus on his music career rather than gang involvement.

LeBron James and Hand Signals: RICO Trial Insights

Steele cross-examined Stephens, pushing him on elements of purported gang culture and its intersection with renowned figures.

Wimbledon 2012 victor Serena Williams's Crip walk dance was mentioned. Stephens admitted to not following tennis in response.

Subsequently, Steele referenced the "wipe your nose" gesture often performed by Young Thug. Whereas the prosecution posits Young Thug employed this as a gang signal, Steele held a differing view.

During the RICO trial featuring Young Thug and his YSL team, LeBron James was named. The lawyers suggested that common hand signals were repeatedly utilized among Thug and his associates, implying ties with criminal gangs.

However, defense lawyer Brian Steel refuted this, arguing that the gestures were integral to hip-hop culture and routinely embodied by athletes and celebrities alike.

He highlighted the "Slime" handshake as a particular instance - a move involving the nose being wiped with an index finger. The prosecutors proposed that gang members use this gesture as a signal.

Despite this, Steel argued that even LeBron had done this when exalting his team members. Trontavious “Tick” Stephens, YSL's co-founder, was grilled about any potential links of LeBron James to the gesture, given his occasional use.

Stephens admitted seeing LeBron James engage in various handshakes with his team, albeit struggling to remember the specific video under discussion.

Judge Glanville closed the day's proceedings around midday and declared a week-long pause on the trial.

