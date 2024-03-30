In the 2018 NBA Draft, the Sacramento Kings had the second overall pick. Luka Doncic was a highly touted prospect, but the Kings chose Marvin Bagley III over him. On the other hand, Doncic went to the Dallas Mavericks at number three and has since become a team's superstar. Additionally, Luka is a multiple All-NBA selection and is considered one of the best young players in the league. During today's game against the Kings, Doncic was seen waving goodbye to Sacramento's former general manager, Vlade Divac who was sitting courtside and said, "He should've drafted me."

This happened after the Mavericks' win over the Kings. FYI, the jab was a way for Doncic to show playful defiance towards the Kings for passing him up.

Luka Doncic vs Marvin Bagley: NBA Graph

Luka Doncic was selected 3rd overall by the Atlanta Hawks and then traded to the Dallas Mavericks. He won Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was selected as an All-Star multiple times since his rookie year. He holds the Dallas Mavericks record for career triple-doubles. Plus, he recently dropped a career-high 73 points, tying for the 4th most ever scored in a game.

On the other hand, Marvin Bagley III's NBA career has been a mix of promise and frustration. He was drafted second overall in 2018 by the Sacramento Kings with a lot of potential. Unfortunately, injuries hampered his development in Sacramento. He struggled to stay healthy and consistent. Due to injuries and questions about fit, Bagley's playing time fluctuated with the Kings. After three and a half seasons with the Kings, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons in February 2022. He then signed with the Washington Wizards in August 2023. In a nutshell, Bagley's career hasn't quite lived up to the initial hype.



What is Former Sacramento Kings GM, Vlade Divac Doing Now?

Vlade Divac's current role with the Sacramento Kings is that of an "Ambassador". He rejoined the organization in this capacity around early November 2023. This role focuses on the business side, helping with community outreach, fan engagement, and potentially global branding efforts. It keeps him involved with the Kings but away from direct basketball operations decisions.