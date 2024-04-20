'He Sucks At Fighting': Belal Muhammad Blasts Leon Edwards Amid Rumors of UFC Rematch

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad recently revealed his hatred toward Champion Leon Edwards. He expressed his desire to step into the octagon with the British contender to prove his naysayers wrong.

Belal Muhammad is widely considered to be one of the most underappreciated fighters in the UFC. Despite his career-defining performances against Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, the American contender is often named as an underrated fighter.

Belal Muhammad expresses true hatred toward Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad faced each other at UFC Fight Night 187 to obtain the welterweight gold. However, this event came to a close after an accidental eye poke by Rocky to Muhammad.

Following this incident, the fight was halted and resulted as a no-contest bout. Since then, 'Remember The Name' appeared to be in great need of stepping into the octagon to take on the current UFC Welterweight Champion.

In a recent interview, the American fighter expressed his hatred toward Leon Edwards. The fighter expressed his frustration with critics who tend to doubt Muhammad's skills in the octagon despite his successful win streak.

"It's like fueling me with hatred for this guy, and I can't wait to get in there and get my hands on him," claimed Muhammad. The welterweight, aged 35, accused Edwards and his team of belittling his achievements and undermining his abilities as a fighter.

Belal Muhammad asserted that Leon is subpar in various aspects such as fighting, communication, and self-promotion. Despite offering multiple apologies for the eye poke incident at UFC Fight Night 187, the British fighter clearly hit a sensitive spot with 'Remember The Name'.

Fans express their excitement to witness a title championship fight between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards. As bad blood seems to be present in this competition, the upcoming UFC event with both contenders would be a must-watch.

Leon Edwards was expected to fight at UFC 300; says Rocky’s manager

The UFC 300 is one of the most successful events of 2024. Headlining the card was Alex Pereira, who viciously knocked out Jamahal Hill in the first round, defending his Light Heavyweight Championship title.

However, Leon Edwards' manager Tim Simpson revealed that Rocky was offered to headline the event instead of Poatan. The Brit was offered to fight Islam Makhachev, Shavkat Rakhmonov, and Khamzat Chimaev.

These offers were supposedly turned down by Makhachev and Chimaev due to Ramadan. Simpson then revealed to have shared an interest for Edwards to take on Belal Muhammad. Due to unforeseen circumstances, this fight fell through between the two.

Edwards' manager disclosed that there were 'no discussions' regarding the much-anticipated fight against Belal Muhammad.

Belal Muhammad vs. Leon Edwards is considered to be one of the best fights to take place in the welterweight division. Although there are no discussions as of yet regarding the fight, fans are excited to wait for the thrilling event.