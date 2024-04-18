‘He’ll NEVER Beat the GOAT LeBron’: Did Zion Williamson’s Baby Mama Laugh at His Injury?

Sources informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday that an injured left hamstring has sidelined New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion from Friday's play-in tournament elimination match against the Sacramento Kings.

Before leaving a tied game with just 3:13 left in Tuesday's play-in defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers, Williamson posted the first 40-10 game of his professional career with 40 points and 11 rebounds.

This season, Williamson reached a career-high by playing in 71 games, including his debut in a non-regular-season game. Due to injuries, however, he missed the Pelican's two play-in games in 2022, their playoff series, and the team's play-in match the previous year.

A video, purporting to feature Williamson's baby mother mocking his injury and stating 'He’ll NEVER Beat the GOAT LeBron,' gained viral status following the news of his injury.

However, fans quickly dismissed the veracity of the clip stating that the woman was not his baby's mother, as per the comments.

Williamson had just equalized the score at 95-95 in Tuesday's game when he had to leave due to a left leg injury. Besides his game-high 40 points from 17-of-27 shooting, the two-time All-Star forward achieved stats of 11 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 3 NBA Players Banned for Life Due to Betting

Who is Zion Williamson's Baby Mama?

Williamson and Ahkeema have cleverly maintained their relationship behind closed doors, with no clear indication of when they commenced dating.

Their sex reveal party served not only as an announcement of their forthcoming baby but also as their first appearance on social media.

Ahkeema, a self-proclaimed "video creator," frequently shares snippets of her personal life with her nearly 42.9k Instagram followers. She posts about everything from her shopping feast to her most-loved comfort food dishes.

Although she currently hasn't posted any content related to real estate, Ahkeema seemed to be active as an agent in 2021, providing instances of the properties she was offering.

The duration of Ahkeema and Williamson's relationship remains uncertain. Nonetheless, a TikTok posted by Ahkeema in February of the previous year showed her at an event in the Smoothie King Center, Williamson's base for his games with the Pelicans.

Although he didn't feature in the video, Ahkeema subtly referenced him by posing before the Pelicans logo.

In the same month, Ahkeema offered her followers a glimpse into her Valentine's Day celebration, posting a video of several designer bags she received as gifts on her Instagram story, which she signed off with a thankful message to the donor, presumably Williamson.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Playoff History: How Many Times Has the King Missed the NBA Postseason?