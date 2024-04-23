Here’s Why Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd Thinks ‘Kevin Durant Is Becoming Increasingly Irrelevant’

According to Fox Sports personality Colin Cowherd, the perception of NBA superstar Kevin Durant is not living up to the mark.

During his recent showup, Cowherd pointed out Durant's decision-making and career trajectory, citing his departure from the Golden State Warriors, a historically dominant team, for the Brooklyn Nets.

On his show, Herd w/Colin Cowherd, he said, “His skill set should put him in the top-1 or 2 in the last decade. Jokic looks much better historically. Steph is really the soul of the Warriors, winning titles before, during, and after him.”

“Anthony Davis is now a more consistent player on both ends. Giannis has more regular season MVPs. As I’m watching Phoenix get rolled, Kevin Durant is becoming increasingly irrelevant,” he added.

Cowherd suggests that the move has not resulted in the expected success, with Durant's subsequent trade to the Phoenix Suns also failing to yield the desired outcomes.

Furthermore, Cowherd also compared Durant to other elite NBA players and argued that contemporaries like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and younger talents such as Nikola Jokic have surpassed Durant in terms of impact and relevance, attributing this trend to evolving player dynamics in the league.

Additionally, Cowherd further went on to assess Durant's performance in the playoffs. He highlighted that from the recent game between the Suns and the Timberwolves, despite Durant's remarkable statistical achievements, the Suns' defeat has led to a narrative of diminishing significance for the seasoned player.

Colin Cowherd Picks Nikola Jokic as ‘Europe’s LeBron’

Colin Cowherd, the famous sports broadcaster, recently called Nikola Jokic the "Europe's LeBron" due to his excellent all-around basketball skills, comparing him to NBA superstar LeBron James.

Jokic, a Serbian player for the Denver Nuggets, has made a big impact in the NBA, helping lead his team to their first championship after seven years of hard work. Cowherd and other analysts believe that Jokic's abilities on the court and his influence on the game are on par with James, leading to the comparison.

Jokic's offensive prowess and his talent for consistently making difficult shots have also been highlighted, earning him recognition as a game-changer in the league.

Observers also highlight Jokic's unique ability to consistently make challenging shots, a trait not even possessed by basketball legends like Steph Curry, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, or Kobe Bryant.

