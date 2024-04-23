‘It’s Bulls**t’: Knicks Player Fumes as Coach Tom Thibodeau Wins Players Poll for ‘Coach I’d Least Like to Play For’

The Athletic conducted an anonymous player poll to choose their picks for a few distant accolades. Where the debate majorly revolved around who is the greatest player of all time in the basketball regime.

One not so celebrated notion also revolved into the list, which has been faced with harsh criticism from Donte DiVincenzo.

The New York Knicks Donte DiVincenzo vehemently denounced the narrative surrounding coach Tom Thibodeau. The anonymous poll saw more than 142 players secretly putting out their votes for : ‘Coach I’d least like to play for’.

To mere surprise, Thibodeau topped the list with most of the players siding his way to not play under him. However, DiVincenzo did find the poll resonating with him and said, “Buls**t, that’s all I have to say. A lot of guys don’t play for Thibs. I play for Thibs. On the outside, looking in you have a certain viewpoint. When you are inside and play for Thibs, like I said, it’s bulls**t.”

Josh Hart Tweeted on Tom Thibodeau’s Support

Knicks shooting guard Josh Hart has publicly criticized the NBA voters' decision not to include his coach, Tom Thibodeau, as a finalist for the Coach of the Year award for the 2023-24 season.

Despite leading the New York Knicks to a commendable 50-32 record and securing the second seed in the Eastern Conference amidst significant player injuries and setbacks, Thibodeau was snubbed in favor of other coaches.

Taking to his X/Twitter account, Hard wrote: “50 wins, 2nd seed with an injuried roster for half the season and not a Coach Of The Year candidate.”

However, not to forget that throughout the season, the Knicks navigated numerous obstacles, including key player injuries like Julius Randle’s season-ending shoulder surgery and significant impacts on the team's performance due to the absence of players like OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson.

