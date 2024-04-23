‘Why Is Paul Pierce There?’: Fans Take Dig as former 10x NBA All-Star's Name Surface on Greatest of All Time List

There has been debate for the Greatest of All Time basketball player for many many years. If given a random run, most of the fans would either pick Michael Jordan or LeBron James. But the current league players think otherwise.

Apart from the normalized notion to just one, two or three players, the game has much more than it could be seen from general perception. Similar thing happened when The Athletic published its latest poll where the NBA players were asked to pick their favorite for the GOAT debate.

Zooming out, majority of the votes were penned down to MJ and Bron and some to Kobe Bryant. Surprisingly what additionally was there in the list was Paul Pierce, and that is what today's basketball enthusiast fans could not get enough of.

An X/Twitter account that goes by the username HeatvsHaters, was in disbelief after seeing Pierce’s name on the list with 0.8% player votes. He wrote,”Why is Paul Pierce there?”

Where Does Paul Pierce Stand in the GOAT Debate?

Paul Pierce, a celebrated basketball player for the Boston Celtics, is widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his era. Throughout his illustrious 19-year career, he achieved numerous accolades, including 10 All-Star appearances, four All-NBA team selections, a championship, Finals MVP honors, and a prestigious spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

The recent survey conducted by The Athletic sought the opinions of 133 current NBA players regarding the greatest player of all time.

According to the results, 45.9% of respondents named Michael Jordan, 42.1% LeBron James, and Kobe Bryant received 9.8% of the votes. Notably, a mere 0.8% of players attributed this title to the likes of Stephen Curry, Magic Johnson, and Paul Pierce.

The poll results garnered attention on social media due to the striking contrast in the percentages. Out of the listed names, Pierce's inclusion at the bottom of the list sparked discussions and comparisons among fans and enthusiasts.

Undoubtedly, Pierce's stature in the basketball world may not place him at the top of many people's Greatest of All Time (GOAT) rankings. However, his distinguished career, marked by memorable performances against formidable opponents like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant on basketball's greatest stages, undoubtedly cements his significance in the sport's history.

