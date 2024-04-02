‘He’s a Foul Hunter’: NBA Insider Makes Brutal Call on Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Amid MVP Discussion

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks dropped his career high 61 points on the Friday night game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite the game ending in an upset for the Knicks, Brunson stood just a point short of breaking the franchise record of 62 points from Carmelo Anthony in the year 2014.

However, not too long after his praise deserving points run, Jalen Brunson got a row of criticism from the NBA insider. Brian Windhorst, the NBA sports writer for ESPN, did not seem impressed by Brunson's play and called him a ‘foul hunter.’

As per ESPN, Windhorst had his say on Brunson’s foul making and said, “He doesn’t have the reputation of Harden or Trae Young, but he’s a foul hunter….he uses the dark arts.”

Additionally, to back his views on the star point guard, the writer added, “This is what the referees are cracking down on, the fouls that he gets sometimes are not what they’re going to give him.”



Jalen Brunson is improving over the time

It is clear that Windhorst’s words do not hold much ground, and not many in the NBA community would agree with Jalen Brunson’s comparison with the likes of James Harden and Trae Young.

Not to forget that the Knicks’ All-Star guard, Brunson, is currently averaging 27.9 points per game that too with 3.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Apart from individual bests, Jalen Brunson has played in 66 games for the Knicks this season making him eligible for the league awards and accolades as the NBA has set 65 as the crossbar for the players seeking league awards.

However, the Knicks stood at fourth place, putting them behind the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern conference.