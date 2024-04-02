'Let’s Get It’: Shaq AGREES With Travis Scott as He Pumps Up Before Caitlin Clark vs Angel Reese Elite Eight Match

Shaquille O’Neal has joined forces with the renowned rapper Travis Scott as he hypes up a major basketball game today. Putting it out on his Instagram story, Shaq posted the rapper’s quoted tweet before the Iowa vs. LSU and USC vs. Uconn clash.

It seems like Travis is all pumped up for Monday's Elite Eight games that will see 1-seeded Iowa taking on 3-seeded LSU and 1-seeded USC taking on 3-seeded UConn.

Taking it to his X (formerly Twitter) account, Travis Scott wrote: “Today might be one for the illest days in women’s sports historyyyyyyy. Let’s get it.”

However, Shaq seemed to be equally agreeing with Travis’ tweet as he reposted an Instagram post featuring the women basketball athletes along with the rapper’s tweet, through his Instagram story.

It would be a starcast for the women’s basketball

The Elite Eight matchup between the USC Trojans and the UConn Huskies is noted to be more than just a showdown between star players JuJu Watkins and Paige Bueckers. Both schools acknowledge the significant star power that will be on display as they vie for a spot in the highly-anticipated Final Four, along with other key matchups across the tournament.

As reported by ESPN’s Alexa Philippou, the USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb highlights the impact of star players in driving narratives within sports, indicating the massive audience appeal that these star-studded games bring to women's college basketball.

Acknowledging the hype, she said, "I saw somewhere today someone tweeted or something, 'RIP to the viewership numbers,' right? It's going to crush everything.”

Lauding the star power, she added, "I think we would all tell you, it's USC against UConn, and it's LSU against Iowa. But star power drives narratives in athletics. It's why the NBA took off. I think it's great for our game."







