How Did Zach Wilson’s Girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno React to Former First-Round QB’s Trade From Jets to Broncos?
The New York Jets recently announced the trade of Zach Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Here's how Zach Wilson's girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno reacted to the news of QB's trade.
The former first-round draft pick of the Jets, Zach Wilson is traded to the Denver Broncos. The news broke out on Monday and while many renowned entities have reacted to it, fans were waiting for his girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno's reaction. Here's how Nicolette Dellanno reacted to the news.
Nicolette Dellanno’s Reaction to Zach Wilson’s Broncos Trade
Zach Wilson's girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno took to her Instagram and shared her reaction to the news on her story. Nicolette Dellanno reshared the NFL's Instagram post highlighting Zach's trade, with three orange heart emojis, a subtle nod to the color theme of Denver Broncos.
Not just Nicolette Dellanno, but Zach Wilson's mother also reacted very positively to her son's new career update. Quarterback's mother Lisa posted a picture of Zach in new Broncos Uniform with a caption that said, "Excited for a fresh start. Let’s Go!” But her celebration wasn't limited to one Instagram story.
Also Read: How Did Fernando Alonso REACT to Travis Kelce’s GF Taylor Swift Including F1 Star in Her TTPD Album Song?
Zach Wilson's mother also shared another Instagram story where she wrote, "Surround yourself with people [that] love you, cheer for you, and want you to succeed.” Along with the caption, there was a picture of their home's main entrance having the Denver Broncos' flag.
Talking about Nicolette Dellanno, the social media influencer, and designer has been dating Zach Wilson since June 2022. Nicolette was born and brought up in New Jersey, and growing up she worked as a model for several renowned companies such as Target.
Also Read: Taylor Swift BEATS Boyfriend Travis Kelce For Best Creator Award Despite New Heights Massive Success
In June 2022, they were first seen together as a couple at a New York Yankees game. Nearly two years have passed, and their relationship remains strong. Nicolette enjoys traveling and frequently accompanies the Wilson family on their vacations.