How Did Fernando Alonso REACT to Travis Kelce’s GF Taylor Swift Including F1 Star in Her TTPD Album Song?

Taylor Swift didn't just include Travis Kelce in his newly released album but also mentioned her rumored romance and F1 star Fernando Alonso. Fernando Alonso recently shared his reaction to Taylor Swift's reference to him, and the reaction was not what fans expected.

How Did Fernando Alonso React to His Mention in Taylor Swift’s Album Song?

In April last year, Taylor Swift was reportedly linked with F1 star Fernando Alonso. The billionaire singer took the rumors and used them in her recently released TTPD album song. In Taylor's song "imgonnagetyouback" she mentions Fernando Alonso's team, Aston Martin, an indirect reference to their rumored romance.

The lyrics of the song go like, "Small talk, big love, act like I don’t care what you did. I’m an Aston Martin that you steered straight into the ditch / Then ran and hid.” Fans were wondering when Fernando Alonso would react to the song and decided to make it true for his fans.

Fernando Alonso's official TikTok page recently posted a video of the F1 star listening to Taylor's verse on his iPad, where there's a mention of him. Midway through the video, we can see the Aston Martin driver shush to the camera before looking back into his tablet and listening to the song.

Apart from this gesture, Fernando Alonso didn't say anything in the video, which has not had more than 5 million views. It looks like Fernando Alonso really liked Taylor's reference to him. But just like he didn't comment on being referenced in a song, he didn't make any statement when linked with Taylor last year.

Back then, it was Instagram's gossip account, Deuxmoi, that received a tip from an anonymous user claiming that Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift were reportedly spending time together secretly. However, the insider also noted that there wasn't much of anything serious going on between them.