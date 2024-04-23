Taylor Swift BEATS Boyfriend Travis Kelce For Best Creator Award Despite New Heights Massive Success

Apart from being a successful NFL player, Travis Kelce is also a successful content creator and influencer. But despite that, he got beaten by his girlfriend Taylor as she won the Webby Awards for the best creator. Here's everything you need to know about her recent award win.

Details of Taylor Swift’s Recent Win Over Travis Kelce

According to People, Taylor Swift won the Best Influencer Collaboration or Creator Award, under the social category of the Webby Award. Taylor beat her boyfriend Travis Kelce even though the Chiefs star has undoubtedly been a great influencer, especially since 2023.

Moreover, Travis Kelce is also a successful content creator considering his Hew Heights Podcast with brother Jason Kelce was valued at $100 Million. The award ceremony is all set to be hosted on May 13 by Amber Ruffin. It's most likely that Taylor will miss the award ceremony.

Taylor Swift is currently off work but she'll be back on her scheduled Eras Tour in May. So in the Met Gala week, Taylor is most probably on her Eras Tour, performing in Paris. But that doesn't mean that she might also miss out on the afterparty.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were unable to attend the Oscars this year, but they managed to make it to the after-party. Consequently, it is highly likely that she will also be able to attend the afterparty of the Met Gala. This is undoubtedly another highly anticipated moment for any swiftie. Can we expect her presence there?