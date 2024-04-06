‘You Have to Figure Things Out’: Jade Cargill Opens Up on Why She Left AEW and Joined WWE Before WrestleMania 40

In September last year, a major AEW star joined WWE, and the world of professionals was shocked to learn that the superstar was none other than Jade Cargill. Former women AEW champion Cargill wrestled her first match at Royal Rumble 2024.

She entered the traditional Royal Rumble 2024 matchup. She left a massive impression on the WWE Universe and made her presence felt after she eliminated major stars like Nia Jax and many more.

WWE fans and experts believe the 31-year-old former AEW women's champion will become one of the biggest WWE superstars and lead the women's division for a long time.

Jade Cargill started her journey of professional wrestling and gained popularity and fame from AEW promotion. She was booked very well by the company.

A lot of fans often raise questions about why Jade Cargill left AEW when she was getting a proper booking from the company. Cargill recently made her appearance on Busted Open Radio, where she revealed the main reason why she left AEW and joined WWE.

Jade Cargill expressed, "AEW is a new company. Obviously, they're still figuring things out, but that happens in every company. You have to figure things out what's good and what's bad. I am 31; I don't have time to really grow with a company at my age."



"I have to be in an established company, and I have to go over there and let that be known because you can't do this forever and as a woman."

Advertisement

Jade Cargill's WWE Run

After much rumors and speculation, Jade Cargill did not renew her AEW contract last year. In September 2023, she signed a multi-year deal with WWE and made a brief WWE appearance backstage at SmackDown, Raw, and NXT.



The Storm made her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble 2024 when she entered the traditional women's Royal Rumble 2024 match. Although the former AEW champion did not win the match, she indeed warned all WWE women's locker rooms about what she was capable of. Jade Cargill will now wrestle her second match in WWE at the WrestleMania 40.



Jade Cargill will team up with Naomi and Bianca Belair and take on members of The Damage Ctrl Kabuki Sisters and Dakota Kia.

ALSO READ: Who is WrestleMania 40 National Anthem Singer Coco Jones?