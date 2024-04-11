How Many Games Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Miss Due To Calf Injury? Bucks Provide Update After MRI Scan

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered a calf injury against the Boston Celtics and is now expected to miss the rest of the regular season.

By Anshumaan Singh
Updated on Apr 11, 2024  |  07:55 AM IST |  9.6K
Twitter
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, hurt his calf on Tuesday night during the team's 104-91 win against the Boston Celtics. Giannis went through an MRI as the injury looked serious and happened without contact on the court.

According to the report posted by the Milwaukee Bucks on their X handle, the MRI results were positive and revealed no Achilles injury, or that would have been the end of the season for the Greek freak.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

 

Related Stories

When Michael Jordan Heaped Praise on Kobe Bryant’s Relentless Work Ethic
sports
When Michael Jordan Heaped Praise on Kobe Bryant’s Relentless Work Ethic
Are Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Dating? Analyst Breaks Silence on Their Relationship
sports
Are Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Dating? Analyst Breaks Silence on Their Relationship

Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury

However, Giannis will be under daily treatment and care, and his return date will depend on how his calf reacts to the continued care.

For everyone who has been waiting anxiously for Giannis’s injury update, the Bucks have released the following statement:.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks Star LEG Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit Vs Celtics


Key points from the Bucks' report

The report didn’t mention that Giannis will miss the playoffs and that will be a huge relief for Bucks fans as Giannis is their best player by a mile.

Another factor that will make the fans happy is that the Achilles injury is not there, or else the recovery period would have been long and the mental stress during that recovery period wouldn’t have been easy for the former champion.


Phenomenal season for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in a season where the Milwaukee Bucks have been inconsistent and have struggled lately under Doc Rivers.

Giannis has formed a formidable partnership with Damian Lillard and the onus to make Milwaukee win another title is on both of them for the season.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mariah Riddlesprigger? All About Giannis Antetokounmpo's Fiancée

 

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles