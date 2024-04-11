How Many Games Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Miss Due To Calf Injury? Bucks Provide Update After MRI Scan

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the power forward for the Milwaukee Bucks, hurt his calf on Tuesday night during the team's 104-91 win against the Boston Celtics. Giannis went through an MRI as the injury looked serious and happened without contact on the court.

According to the report posted by the Milwaukee Bucks on their X handle, the MRI results were positive and revealed no Achilles injury, or that would have been the end of the season for the Greek freak.

However, Giannis will be under daily treatment and care, and his return date will depend on how his calf reacts to the continued care.

For everyone who has been waiting anxiously for Giannis’s injury update, the Bucks have released the following statement:.

Key points from the Bucks' report

The report didn’t mention that Giannis will miss the playoffs and that will be a huge relief for Bucks fans as Giannis is their best player by a mile.

Another factor that will make the fans happy is that the Achilles injury is not there, or else the recovery period would have been long and the mental stress during that recovery period wouldn’t have been easy for the former champion.

Phenomenal season for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis is averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game in a season where the Milwaukee Bucks have been inconsistent and have struggled lately under Doc Rivers.

Giannis has formed a formidable partnership with Damian Lillard and the onus to make Milwaukee win another title is on both of them for the season.

