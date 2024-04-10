What Happened To Giannis Antetokounmpo? Bucks Star LEG Injury Update After Mid-Game Exit Vs Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the face of the Milwaukee Bucks for years and led them to an NBA title a few years ago. And even though the Bucks have disappointed their fans by not getting to another final, Giannis has been performing well. However, the former NBA champion left the game midway through against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a very awkward, non-contact leg injury in the second half. The Bucks management took no risk with it and ruled him out of the game right away.

What happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Late in the third quarter, Giannis Antetokounmpo fell on the court, even though nobody touched him. He could be seen reaching for his leg straightaway after that, and he was uncomfortable. Later, on his way back to the Fiserv Forum locker room, he was observed to be severely limping.

The Bucks declared Antetokounmpo's left calf strain, which promptly caused him to be ruled out of the remainder of the game. His injury's specifics are still unknown, but an MRI is scheduled for the near future.

Before he was injured, Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 7 assists. The 29-year-old had the second-best scoring average in the league going into Tuesday's game, averaging 30.7 points per game. This season, he's also averaging 6.5 assists and 11.6 rebounds per game.

How did the Milwaukee Bucks fare without Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Boston Celtics?

The Bucks showed character and might have gotten a season-defining win against the Boston Celtics, even with Giannis’ injury keeping him out for the majority of the second half. Patrick Beverley scored 20 points and collected 10 rebounds, whereas Brook Lopez finished with 15 points and propelled the Bucks to a 13-point win.

However, Bucks fans will be hoping that Giannis' injury is not serious and he will be available for their playoff games.

