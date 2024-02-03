How Many Times Has Sidney Crosby Been an All-Star?

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby has been a standout in the NHL All-Star Games. He has made the cut 10 times over the course of his NHL career. Crosby's All-Star years are 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023, and 2024.

Sidney Crosby's All-Star Success:

Crosby nailed the NHL All-Star Game SuperSkills Competition Accuracy in 2017. And then, in 2019, he snagged the NHL All-Star Game Most Valuable Player award.

Notably, he's also the youngest player ever voted into the starting lineup for an All-Star Game. Additionally, Crosby is also the youngest player to lock in a spot on the first All-Star team.

Sidney Crosby's Performance in the Last Five NHL Games

On January 26, Crosby assisted in another goal and got that +1 rating against Florida. He was on the ice for a solid 25 minutes and 32 seconds.

Now, rewinding to January 22, facing off against Arizona. Crosby put in a solid 20 minutes and 44 seconds on the ice.

On January 20, Crosby was a bit rough against Arizona. Crosby's overall performance got hit with a -1 rating. Still, he was hustling in the offensive zone for nearly 20 minutes and 52 seconds.

On January 15 against Seattle, Crosby went off, scoring not one but two goals and snagging that +2 rating. All this in under 20 minutes and 36 seconds of playtime.

Sidney Crosby's Career Statistics

Sidney Crosby nailed it in his rookie season. He scored a crazy 102 points. In the 2009-10 season, he went all out and hit a career-high with 51 goals!

The real highlight of his career was in 2016-17 when he bagged 89 points and led the Penguins to take home the Stanley Cup.

As of the latest season in 2023-24, Crosby's got a total of 1552 points in 1236 regular-season games.

Sidney Crosby’s Other NHL Honors

NHL All-Rookie Team: 2006

Art Ross Trophy: 2007, 2014

Hart Memorial Trophy: 2007, 2014

Ted Lindsay Award: 2007, 2013, 2014

Mark Messier Leadership Award: 2007, 2010

Stanley Cup Champion: 2009, 2016, 2017

NHL 2000s All-Decade Second Team: 2009

Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy: 2010, 2017

Conn Smythe Trophy: 2016, 2017

NHL 2010s All-Decade First Team: 2020

Most Valuable Player Award: 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2021

A.T. Caggiano Memorial Booster Club Award: 2006, 2007, 2010, 2013, 2014

Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Good Guy Award: 2006, 2009, 2010

The Edward J. DeBartolo Community Service Award: 2010, 2016, 2017

Players' Player Award: 2018, 2019, 2021



