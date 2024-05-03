Amy Roiland’s inspiring journey from fashion influencer to mother

Amy Roiland, who is famous for her lively appearance on TikTok and Instagram, has lately redirected her attention towards the deeper aspects of her life- Ryder, her daughter’s struggle with brain cancer. Here is a sneak peek into their ongoing journey.

A startling diagnosis

At four years old, Ryder’s voyage began when she showed an apparently simple symptom – her right eye kept moving in a strange manner. Amy and Ben Bayouth, her parents, were alarmed by this and quickly sought medical help.

This led them through many appointments that yielded different diagnoses until they found out that Ryder had glioma, a low-grade tumor that affects optic pathways situated within the brain.

Facing treatment head-on

Treatment started after the diagnosis was made; Ryder had to undergo it for fifteen months continuously. Among other things, there were weekly chemotherapy sessions included in this difficult plan.

Needless to say, life changed drastically at home as everybody had to get used to new routines involving medical procedures. They needed to deal with the side effects, but they still tried their best to ensure that she had a childhood experience that was as normal as possible under such circumstances.

This whole time, what has amazed Amy and Ben most about their child is how strong she can be sometimes, considering everything. Each morning comes anew, greeted by an innocent smile full of energy that never fails, no matter what hardships may still lie ahead during any given day; these are some qualities that keep parents going even when everything else seems uncertain because of this situation or any other one like it.

While attempting to keep things normal, the couple involves Ryder in her weekly treatments. He said an art box was bought, and Bayouth is slowly painting a castle with her. They also watch shows together. Roiland mentioned that some toys help her daughter sit still.

Roiland said she's tried to keep life at home the same despite these apparent challenges. Her page is about fashion, fun, and Ryder. Through chemo, she has energy, and she wants to style herself and do fun things still. She stressed that she doesn't want people to think she's sickly and lying in bed somewhere.

Reflecting on their initial reaction, Roiland said, "When something like this happens, you think, let me sit on the couch and cry all day." But Ryder still wants to take walks; she wants to get dressed in the morning. Kids are incredibly resilient, Bayouth said, mentioning that the day Ryder had surgery, she was running around the house hours later.

Amy and Ben have chosen to share Ryder's journey on social media as they go through their own struggles, not only offering hope for other parents going through similar things but also raising awareness for childhood illnesses.

So far, that transparency has sparked an outpouring of support and inspiration from followers, reaffirming their belief that even in the darkest of times, there is light.

As Ryder continues fighting through this, the family remains hopeful for recovery, setting up a fundraiser in her honor and channeling efforts toward supporting other kids battling illness. Despite what they may face, Amy Ben & Ryder embody love resilience community when overcoming adversity

