How Much Were Michael Jordan-Worn Shoes From Game 5 Of 1996 NBA Finals Sold For? Details Inside

Michael Jordan is arguably the biggest name in the history of the NBA and his success on the court decades ago is still bringing him money.

By Anshumaan Singh
Published on Apr 13, 2024  |  12:58 PM IST |  1.8K
Twitter
Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is a brand in the world of basketball like no other. The former Chicago Bulls star has been reeking in more money ever since his retirement like no player did because of his deals with a shoe company.

The craze for MJ is so great that even two decades after his retirement his memorabilia was sold for a big price and the same was the case for his game-worn shoes from Game 5 of the 1996 NBA Finals.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

The shoes were auctioned for a whopping $482,600 according to Darren Rovell.

Related Stories

Fans Slam Kenny Smith For Picking THIS NBA All-Star Over Doncic in First Team All-NBA
sports
Fans Slam Kenny Smith For Picking THIS NBA All-Star Over Doncic in First Team All-NBA
NBA Insider Hints USD 100 Million Deal Waiting For Jalen Brunson
sports
NBA Insider Hints USD 100 Million Deal Waiting For Jalen Brunson

 


The history of MJ’s memorabilia going for hefty prices

Jordan's game-used finals shoes have always been highly sought-after and regarded as legendary items of sports memorabilia. The Jordan XII shoes that the five-time MVP wore during Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals sold for $1.38 million at auction in June 2023, while the Nike Air Ship shoes he wore in his fifth career NBA game sold for $624,000.

One of Jordan's shoes from the final game of each of the six NBA Finals victories was packaged together and sold for an astounding $8 million during an auction in February.

Jordan Finals Shoes

$482,600 is considered relatively less expensive, why?

Though the shoes auctioned on Friday are comparatively less costly, the 1996 championship game wasn't as memorable as Game 5. The Chicago Bulls were defeated by the Seattle Supersonics 89-78. Jordan shot 50% from the field in the end, finishing with 26 points and 4 rebounds, despite missing all four of his three-point shots.

Jordan eventually received his fourth championship ring when the Bulls won Game 6 at home to secure the title.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Anshumaan Singh

I am a sports enthusiast who can't imagine being in any other industry. I'm a Delhi-based sports

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles