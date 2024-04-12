How To Watch UFC 300 Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hills Live

UFC is gearing up to host one of the most anticipated pay-per-view events of all time: UFC 300. The card looks stacked, featuring some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, including Charles Oliveira, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje, and many more.

UFC 300 will occur on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States of America. Although many great fights are featured on the UFC 300 card, the main highlight of the main event of UFC 300 is the UFC Light Heavyweight championship bout between champion Alex Pereira and former UFC Light Heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill.

Alex Pereira is one of the most exciting UFC fighters in mixed martial arts history. Poatan made his UFC debut in 2021, and in just three years, he defeated some of the best professional mixed martial artists in the world and became champion in two weight classes of the UFC.

In November of 2022, Alex Pereira fought Israel Adesanya for the third time in his career. Alex and Israel Adesanya fought two times at Glory Kickboxing under kickboxing rules, and Poatan won both kickboxing bouts against Israel.

At UFC 281, Alex Pereira proved himself for the third time against Adesanya and captured the UFC Middleweight championship. Last year, in 2023, Alex Pereira moved to light heavyweight and fought for the vacant Light Heavyweight title against Jiří Procházka, and Poatan captured his second UFC championship.

Pereira will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time against former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill at UFC 300.

When is UFC 300?

UFC 300 is the fourth major pay-per-view of the UFC this year. It is widely regarded as one of the biggest UFC pay-per-views of all time, with some of the biggest UFC stars featured on the card.

UFC 300 has shaped up to become an epic fight night for fans. The main event is set to take place this week, April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States of America.

UFC 300 Fight Card: Who's fighting at UFC 300?

The UFC 300 event boasts an impressive lineup of renowned UFC fighters such as Alex Pereira, Charles Oliveira, Justin Geathje, Max Holloway, and numerous others. Enthusiastic fans eagerly anticipate a thrilling display of intense combat featuring these exceptional athletes. Below is the compilation of matches scheduled for UFC 300.

Main Fight Card:

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (Light Heavyweight)

2. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (Women's Strawweight)

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (Lightweight)

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (Lightweight)

5. Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (Middleweight)

Preliminary Card:

1. Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić (Light Heavyweight)

2. Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)

3. Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (Women's Bantamweight)

4. Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (Featherweight)

Early Preliminary Card:

1. Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)

2. Jéssica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez (Women’s Strawweight)

3. Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight)

4. Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

UFC 300 Odds

Main Fight Card:

1. Alex Pereira (-125) vs. Jamahal Hill (+105) - favorite: Pereira, underdog: Hill

2. Zhang Weili (-480) vs. Yan Xiaonan (+360) - favorite: Weili, underdog: Xiaonan

3. Justin Gaethje (-250) vs. Max Holloway (+170) - favorite: Gaethje, underdog: Holloway

4. Charles Oliveira (+185) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-225) - favorite: Tsarukyan, underdog: Oliveira

5. Bo Nickal (-2100) vs. Cody Brundage (+1100) - favorite: Nickal, underdog: Brundage

Preliminary Card:

1. Jiří Procházka (+100) vs. Aleksandar Rakić (-120) - favorite: Rakić, underdog: Procházka

2. Aljamain Sterling (-170) vs. Calvin Kattar (+130) - favorite: Sterling, underdog: Kattar

3. Holly Holm (+325) vs. Kayla Harrison (-500) - favorite: Harrison, underdog: Holm

4. Sodiq Yusuff (+110) vs. Diego Lopes (-135) - favorite: Lopes, underdog: Yusuff

Early Preliminary Card:

1. Jalin Turner (-250) vs. Renato Moicano (+190) - favorite: Turner, underdog: Moicano

2. Jéssica Andrade (-135) vs. Marina Rodriguez (+105) - favorite: Andrade, underdog: Rodriguez

3. Bobby Green (-230) vs. Jim Miller (+170) - favorite: Green, underdog: Miller

4. Deiveson Figueiredo (-325) vs. Cody Garbrandt (+250) - favorite: Figueiredo, underdog: Garbrandt

Where To Stream the UFC 300 Online?

UFC 300 is going to be an absolute war of a fight, and fans around the world don't want to miss the spectacle this weekend. Fans often search for ways to watch the UFC show.

According to data, the UFC is streamed in more than 165 countries and hosts 40 shows every year. Fans often wonder if they can watch UFC shows for free. Unfortunately, there are no such options.

UFC shows are copyright-protected, and only UFC's official streaming partners around the world have the rights to stream their products.

UFC has different streaming partners for various regions worldwide. Here is a list of some important areas, along with their official UFC streaming partners and subscription costs.

United States:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view (via ESPN+)

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on ESPNews

- Early Prelims: 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+

United Kingdom:

- Main Card: 3 a.m. GMT

- Prelim Card: 1 a.m. GMT

- Early Prelims: 11:30 p.m. GMT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Canada:

- Main Card: 10 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Prelim Card: 8 p.m. ET on SportsNet

- Early Prelims: 6:30 p.m. ET on UFC FIGHT PASS

Is UFC 300 Not Available in Your Country?

The UFC is recognized as the premier mixed martial arts organization globally. It is broadcast in over 165 countries and translated into 35 languages, connecting with an audience of over 1.1 billion individuals. The UFC continues to solidify its dominance in the MMA world, continuously improving with each day that goes by.

