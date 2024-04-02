Huge Knicks Fan Ben Stiller Loses His Lid Over NBA’s L2M Report on Controversial Jalen Brunson No-Call

The New York Knicks felt cheated after they suffered a 113-112 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. The Knicks, who have a reputation for playing hard basketball and never giving up felt that a foul was not called on Luguentz Dort during Jalen Brunson's late basket that briefly gave New York the lead.

However, the Knicks fans felt even more angry when the NBA's two-minute report stated that the call was correct. Ben Stiller, who is a huge Knicks fan couldn’t control his anger and expressed his anger on X (Formerly Twitter).

What did Stiller write on X?

“This is an April Fools right?” Ben Stiller said on X.

What happened after the foul was not given?

The Knicks suffered the killer blow from one of the best players this season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as he scored the game-winning basket with just over a second left on the clock. If a foul on Brunson was given, the game could have gone to extra time.

The Knicks ultimately suffered a defeat and fell to 44-30. However, the Knicks will take pride in how they competed against one of the best teams in the Western Conference without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.

Knicks have been unlucky with calls all season

The Knicks fans would argue how there are multiple instances where they should have gotten a foul, but they didn’t.

One of the most notable incidents was when an Indiana Pacers player stuck Brunson in the face toward the end of a game. In that case, no foul was called. Fortunately, the Knicks prevailed that evening.

The team and supporters believe that certain calls during the weekend's loss to the San Antonio Spurs went against them as well. In that game, Brunson scored 61 points but couldn’t end up on the winning side.

