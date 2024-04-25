When Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson Dropped 71 Points to Beat Shaq in 1993–94 Season

David Robinson of the San Antonio Spurs has been counted as one of the greatest players ever to play for the team. Nicknamed 'The Admiral', Robinson was born on August 6, 1965, in Key West in Florida, US.

During the same month of April 1994, Robinson, who also is a two-time Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, went on to put down one of the most iconic top scores from an individual player. He dropped 71 against the Los Angeles Clippers, leading the Spurs to a 112-97 victory on the crucial season's last day.

He not only helped the team outlast a worthy Clippers, but he additionally won the season's scoring title with 29.8 points.

However, the feat in itself holds importance as Robinson was the only one from the San Antonio Spurs to go past double-digit numbers throughout the game. In addition to the staggering points rally, Robinson became the only second player to have won a scoring title after George Gervin.

The depth in defensive playmaking during older basketball days can be assumed by realizing that David Robinson was just the fourth player to clock 71 points in a game. He joined the likes of David Thompson, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor.

It was not only the 71-point run that served as the only highlight of his illustrious career. Robinson's star shone bright right from his earlier days at the basketball regime. He stood out to have won Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in addition to the MVP title, that too in just his first six NBA seasons.

Robinson recounted looking at the scoreboard after the game and thinking, ' 71 points. Oh, my goodness!'

Despite missing scoring support from his team, as all the other teammates stood in the single-digit points mark as they constituted only 41 points altogether, Robinson acknowledged the team’s supportive push to lead the scoring run.

Hungry David Robinson Outlasted Shaquille O’Neal for Scoring Title

David Robinson outlasted Shaquille O'Neal to clinch the scoring title for the 1993-94 season. Interestingly, The Admiral was just 0.06 points per game behind the big man Shaq.

It was evident from Robinson's effort that he wanted that title so hard that he went on to stay as long as 44 minutes into the game. Additionally, it was a two-way effort, as John Lucas, the Spurs coach, ensured the team kept rotating the balls and helped Robinson make the most out of it.

Prior to the Spurs-Clippers game, 52 was Robinson's career-best points scored, and for the Spurs, it was George Gervin who scored 63 points in 1978.

Shaq was the crowd favorite for the scoring title, as it was evident from Orlando Magic's coach Brian Hill's narrative. In a conversation with the Chicago Tribune, he said, "We certainly wanted Shaquille to win the title. But we didn’t make a mockery of the game like they did in Los Angeles."

But it was not quite possible for O'Neal to get back the scoring prowess as he had to score 68 points during the New Jersey Nets game. He, however, tried his best to get to that but could only add 32 points, finishing the season average at 29.346 and just 0.441 behind Robinson's 29.787.

