WATCH: Raptors Rookie Scottie Barnes Trying Hands on Maroon 5’s ‘This Love’ at Cancun

The Toronto Raptors' rookie Scottie Barnes is seemingly having a good time off the court. After getting his middle finger broken in the left hand, the young NBA star is showing off his party enthusiasm.

Recently, a short video surfaced on X/Twitter, where Barnes was seen taking up another adventure for a spin. He was trying out his vocals on the music band Maroon 5's 'This Love' song while surrounded by his fans in Cancun's karaoke bar.

Additionally, the audience was seen having a good time singing along the 2021 NBA Draft. Although he was not singing all alone, he had one of his fans accompanying him for the gig with another mike.

Scottie Barnes Had an End-of-Season Injury

In a season marked by challenges and setbacks, Scottie Barnes, the Toronto Raptors' standout player, faced an end-of-season injury update with resilience and positivity.

Despite breaking his hand in a game against the Golden State Warriors on March 1, Barnes maintained his characteristic upbeat attitude. Although the injury wasn't as severe as initially feared, with lingering swelling in his hand, Barnes chose to prioritize his recovery over rushing back to play for a team out of the postseason race.

Throughout the season, Barnes showcased his exceptional skills, averaging 19.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists in 60 games, earning a well-deserved spot in the All-Star team—an impressive feat for the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

While sidelined due to the injury, Barnes used the opportunity to gain a new perspective on the game, actively engaging with the coaching staff and nurturing his leadership skills from the bench.

Embodying a commendable attitude, he expressed gratitude for the chance to contribute in a different capacity despite the setback. As the Raptors wrap up a challenging season, finishing with a record of 25-57 and ranking 12th in the Eastern Conference, the team and fans are now shifting their focus to the upcoming offseason.

Anticipation is building for the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12, where the Raptors will discover the fate of their first-round pick and whether they will retain it or convey it to the San Antonio Spurs, setting the stage for strategic decisions and future opportunities for the team.

