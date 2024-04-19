Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Multi-Year Converse Deal as Creative Director of Converse Basketball, Signature Shoe Out 2025 

By Nitish Singh
Published on Apr 19, 2024
Oklahoma City Thunder star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has inked a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with Converse. He will be standing as the Creative Director of Converse Basketball and heralding the launch of his inaugural signature shoe, slated for a 2025 release. 

The NBA insider, Shams Charania covered the breaking in his tweet and posted the details of the latest sneaker deal. 


However, the sneakerheads will see SGA in a new role for Converse. He will take up on an innovative and exciting role as the Creative Director of Converse Basketball. 

Known for his impeccable style and flair, Gilgeous-Alexander's appointment as Creative Director signifies a perfect blend of his passion for fashion and his prowess in basketball. 


This collaboration promises to infuse a fresh, style-driven perspective into Converse collections, drawing inspiration from the diverse facets of his life. 

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is Backed by His Performance

The Thunder’s prodigy Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has garnered All-Star recognition in consecutive seasons, pivotal in propelling the Thunder to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference this year following an impressive 57-25 record. 

Notably, Gilgeous-Alexander's synergy with Converse began after the 2019-20 season, marking his metamorphosis into a premier talent within the NBA. His stellar trajectory saw significant progress in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, which led to  an astounding 2022-23 campaign where he recorded a career-high of 31.4 points per game.


Gilgeous-Alexander also clinched fifth place in the NBA MVP voting last season and now stands a legitimate chance to vie for the prestigious award this season, boasting averages of 30.1 points, a career-high of 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 steals per match. 

Not to forget that his exceptional efficiency on the court was underscored by a career-best shooting percentage of 53.5%, further solidifying his status as one of the league's most formidable players.

