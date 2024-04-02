Did Nets Fans Sing ‘You Are My Sunshine’ To LeBron James After He Scored 40-Points Against Them? Exploring Viral Video

LeBron James has been used to fans singing his name and even giving him a standing ovation on multiple occasions, but the LA Lakers superstar must not be expecting the same from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn fans showcased a lot of respect for the King after his record shooting night, which led the Lakers to a win over the Nets. As the 20-time All-Star left the court, the Nets supporters stood and cheered him on, and James waved in the direction of the stands.

A video of the event was posted on ESPN's YouTube channel; it showcases how amazing the four-time MVP's performance was.

It’s one of the rare occasions where the fans of the losing team appreciate the performance of a player from the winning team. This showcases the magnitude of the performance that LeBron James put in against the Nets.

Doctored video going viral?

However, as the game ended, other videos also started to circulate on social media. The clip showcased how Nets fans are singing for LeBron James as he is checking out from the game.

In the clip, which was doctored, fans allegedly sang Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell's classic 1940 country song "You Are My Sunshine" to James.

Considering the other footage of James leaving the court, it is obvious that the video is phony and most likely an April Fool's Day hoax. Still, it fooled some fans who weren't present at the game or missed out on the game on television on Sunday.

How good was James against the Nets?

LeBron James was unstoppable as he led the LA Lakers to a comfortable win over the Nets. James scored a game-high 40 points, collected 7 rebounds, dished out 5 assists, and had a career-high-tying nine 3-pointers. In the meantime, he shot a stunning 76.5% (13-for-17) and 90.0% (9-for-10) from deep as the Lakers secured a 116-104 road victory.

