‘I Wouldn’t Be Here in This Seat Right Now Without Him’: LeBron James Pays Touching Tribute to Former Coach Keith Dambrot

LeBron James and JJ Redick’s podcast is one of the most-watched basketball podcasts in the world right now. The podcast focuses solely on the game and the insights are amazing. To add another dimension to the podcast, LeBron James introduced coach Keith Dambrot, under whom he played in high school. LeBron praised coach Dambrot and credited him for his success in basketball.

What did LeBron James say?

LeBron James stated, "Coach Keith Dambrot, my high school coach, really taught me a lot about how to prep for the game, [and] how to play the game. I wouldn't be here in this seat right now where I am, my career, without him. He is going to say the same thing about vice versa no, but he literally like taught me how to take the game seriously."

He continued, "Our games were so easy because we practiced so hard. He was like, 'This is going to be the hardest thing y'all do on this practice court. When we get into games, it's going to be easy. And as a player, you don't really believe that when you're 14, 15 years old. You're like, 'I'm dying out here, man. What are you talking about, the games going to be easier?'"

What did Dambrot say?

In an interview with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Dambrot stated, "He's a freak. I mean, he's a mental freak, he's a physical freak. I still think he can play as long as he wants to play. He can play for another eight years the way he is going. I always tell our guys, 'You can’t play as long and as hard and as good as LeBron has unless you just love it."

For the unversed, Coach Dambrot has retired from coaching following 40 years of experience, 22 of which were spent at the Division I level.

