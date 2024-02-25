‘I Think LeBron’s Story Is Arguably the Greatest Story in Sports’: Charles Barkley Once Made a Bold Claim About LA Lakers Star’s Journey in the NBA

LeBron James or Michael Jordan, it’s a never-ending debate. While this debate continues, Charles Barkley once made a statement that might spark another debate in the future.

The 11x All-Star stated that LeBron James’ career is the best story we've ever seen from any professional athlete.

What did Charles Barkley say?

Barkley said, "LeBron James' story is arguably the greatest story in sports even though I feel Michael Jordan is a better player.”

He added, “LeBron entered the NBA out of high school, and I believe that his journey from where he began at the age of 18 to where he is now is the greatest sports story in history. In a time when everyone is out to get you, he's been a fantastic player and model citizen. It's surprising that a guy would enter the scene under such intense scrutiny."

LeBron James' story

It's easy to forget that LeBron, an 18-year-old from Akron, Ohio, joined the NBA right out of high school. It has historically taken years for young, inexperienced players to fully develop their game, and even then, teams may find that it was a risky investment.

The one exception was LeBron James. He entered the league and immediately set the bar high, finishing his NBA debut with 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists. LeBron accepted his role as the NBA's face in the ensuing years, and he's managed to avoid trouble ever since.

Twenty-one years later, LeBron James is still penning his story, and it has the makings of an incredibly grand narrative. LeBron James is not only the best player of his generation, but one of the greatest players of all time. He has won four championships, received four MVP awards, and been named a 20-time All-Star. He has also raised the standard for all athletes regarding what it means to represent the sport.

The Final Chapter for The King

The Lakers are desperate to assemble a strong roster around LeBron James as his career nears its end. LeBron has a few years left to complete his career, so he's pressing the front office to act to make sure that he can add another ring to his already legendary career.

LeBron is averaging a league-high 24.9 points, 7.8 assists, and 7.2 rebounds per game on 52.2% shooting this season. He has led the Lakers both on and off the court and has been their best player the entire season.

Unfortunately for the Lakers fans, their team is struggling. LeBron has tried his best, but he hasn’t received good support apart from Anthony Davis. The Lakers have a record of 31-27 and that puts them in 9th place in the Western Conference.

LeBron would be hoping that the Lakers make some big moves in the summer to push for the NBA championship in 2025. The King has stated his desire to stay with the franchise even though he can opt to be a free agent in the summer.

