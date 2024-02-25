‘There Is No Team We Can’t Beat’: Draymond Green Makes a Bold Claim on the Golden State Warriors NBA Title Chances

When the going gets tough, the tough gets going. Looks like this quote was created for the Golden State Warriors and their players.

The Warriors have struggled this season and are currently sitting at the 10th spot in the Western Conference with a meager 29-26 record. However, that hasn’t stopped the Warriors players from believing that they can win the NBA title, especially Draymond Green.

The superstar defender for the Warriors expressed unwavering confidence that his team, the Dubs, will be serious contenders for the title this season.

In his podcast, the former DPOY went on to say that as long as Stephen Curry is on the court, their hopes of winning a championship will not waver.

What did Draymond Green say?

"We are legitimate title contenders this season, in my opinion. There isn't a team out there that we couldn't defeat, according to Green.

"Obviously, you need some luck, a lot of things have to go your way, and the cards have to fall in your favor. It's the nature of winning championships. However, I don't think there is an NBA team that we can't defeat, and mama, we still have that guy.”

Stephen A. Smith has similar thoughts as Draymond

It's interesting to note that Draymond isn't the only one who thinks the Warriors could challenge for another championship. Similar thoughts were expressed by Stephen A.

Smith on ESPN's First Take stressed that the story of the Dubs can be significantly changed in the second half of the season if Klay Thompson can return to his previous level of play off the bench and the young players keep bringing energy and hustle to the team.

"Steph Curry is still the greatest shooter God ever created," Smith stated. Jonathan Kuminga has improved as a player. His percentage on field goals and his 3-point shooting. Now he understands. His physical prowess is extraordinary.”

“Draymond Green has been superb defensively. Everything changes if Klay Thompson finds his shot once more, especially with Steph Curry playing the way he does and those guys shooting the way they do."

Warriors change in fortunes

The Warriors have won eight of their last nine games since February 5, three days before the trade deadline. Their lone defeat came on February 14 against the Los Angeles Clippers, a game they were leading by 14 points entering the fourth quarter.

This is the first time since the team began the season 6-3 that head coach Steve Kerr's squad is three games over the.500 mark (29-26).

