‘Love You Pop’: NBA Fans Troll Darvin Ham After LeBron James Post on X About Gregg Popovich Goes Viral

When you hear the names LeBron James and Gregg Popovich, you can only think about records. LeBron is one of the most successful players in the league with 4 NBA titles to his name and is the top scorer in the league's history.

Whereas Popovic is the longest-serving coach in the league and has won 5 titles with San Antonio Spurs. He has been the coach of Spurs since 1996.

Gregg Popovich and LeBron James have a long history together. The duo has faced each other three times in the NBA Finals; the first time was in 2007 when the Spurs defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0.

Then, in consecutive years, the Miami Heat and the Spurs split 1-1 in 2013 and 2014.

LeBron and the veteran Spurs coach have heaped praise on one another over the years, despite their constant disagreements. LeBron tweeted his gratitude to Popovich again following the Lakers' game against the Spurs on Friday, February 23.

However, the post saw several fans aim at the current coach of the LA Lakers, Darvin Ham. The NBA fans were quick to troll Darvin Ham after LeBron's post went viral.

ALSO READ: Johnny Manziel Shares Heartwarming LeBron James Story, Reveals He Regrets Disrespecting Lakers Star in Cleveland

Advertisement

Fans reaction to LeBron James's post:

One Fan Posted: 'bro has never made a tweet like this for darvin ham'

One of the biggest Lakers fan pages posted a picture of LeBron James with the caption: 'Darvin Ham after seeing this.'

Under the post of LakeShowYo, a fan questioned why Darvin Ham is still the Lakers coach.

One fan posted on how Popovic and LeBron can work together in the future once.

LeBron James faced Gregg Popovich's Spurs in his first NBA Finals game.

If LeBron James hadn't run into the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, he most likely would have two more rings.

In 2007, LeBron made his first-ever appearance in the NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers. For James, it was a momentous occasion, but the Spurs had different plans.

LeBron had a series to forget on the court as Gregg Popovich's defensive strategy throughout the series made sure that the Spurs defeated the Cavs in straight games to win their fourth NBA championship.

LeBron James shot 35.6% from the field in those four games against the Spurs defense, a far cry from his 47.6 FG% in the regular season of 2006–07.

LeBron only managed 14 points on 4-for-16 shooting (25.0%) in Game 1. In Game 2, he scored 25 points, but the Spurs made him earn it with a 9-for-21 (42.9%) shooting performance. He lost the ball six times in both games.

In Game 3, he scored 25 points once more, but this time around he shot even worse, going just 9-for-23 (39.1%) from the field and 0-for-5 from beyond the arc. In addition, he made five turnovers.

LeBron scored 24 points on another poor shooting performance in what turned out to be the final game. In addition to turning the ball over six times, he shot 10-for-30 (33.3%) from the field and 2-for-7 (28.6%) from beyond the arc.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Will Sign Nine-Figure Multi-Year Deal With Lakers Worth More Than Current Deal, NBA Insider Says