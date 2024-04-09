‘I Want This to Be My Final Stop’: Kirk Cousins Finally REVEALS Retirement Plan During the Big Podcast With Shaq

During a recent appearance on NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal's podcast, Kirk Cousins opened up about his aspirations for the future, shedding light on his retirement plan. While many athletes aim for success across multiple teams, Cousins expressed a desire for a different path, emphasizing his commitment to making Atlanta his ultimate destination in the NFL.

Kirk Cousins’ Ambition: Was He Inspired by Shaq?

Kirk Cousins, the seasoned NFL quarterback, harbors a distinct vision for his career's culmination. Despite the allure of hopping from one franchise to another, He revealed a steadfast determination to anchor himself with the Atlanta Falcons until the final whistle blew on his playing days.

The conversation between Cousins and Shaq delved into the latter's storied career, serving as a backdrop for his candid revelation. Drawing parallels to Shaq's tenure in the NBA, the quarterback expressed admiration for the basketball icon's championship pedigree while articulating his desire to emulate such success while remaining rooted in a single team.

In contrast to Shaq, who spent his last years on multiple teams, Cousins wants to avoid the fleeting nature that is sometimes attached to retired players. He is determined to leave his mark on Falcons history, even in the face of more lucrative options elsewhere. He places more value on resiliency than on moving.

Cousins’ Chase to the Championship

Central to Cousins' tenure with the Falcons is his pursuit of championship glory. Armed with a lucrative contract, Cousins is determined to elevate Atlanta to the pinnacle of NFL success. With every snap, he embodies the team's mantra, infusing his efforts with an unwavering commitment to hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

More than merely chasing a championship ring, Cousins' time with the Falcons is about leaving a legacy that goes beyond numbers and awards. Cousins wants to make a lasting impression on the team's history and ensure that his efforts continue to be felt even after he retires from the game. To that end, he has made it his priority to finish strong in Atlanta.

Building a close bond with the fan base is also essential to Cousins' vision of success in Atlanta. Seeing the ardor and devotion of Falcons fans, Cousins aims to create a relationship based on sincerity, respect, and trust. With community outreach programs and performance on the field, he seeks to bring supporters together around a shared dream of winning a title.

"I'm going to be committed to doing everything I can to help us win a world championship," Cousins said. He claims that since his kids are too young to be too familiar with his previous employment, it's likely that they will grow up believing that he is a Falcon. That he revealed is his goal.

