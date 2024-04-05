Kirk Cousins Compares NFL Contracts to NBA, Reveals Harsh Truth: 'It's Not Player Friendly’

Kirk Cousins just spilled the beans on NFL contracts and it's not pretty. The experienced quarterback recently signed a massive four-year deal worth a whopping $180 million with the Atlanta Falcons. But now he's opening up about some of the not-so-great aspects of the agreement and even drawing comparisons to the NBA.

While appearing for The Big Podcast with Shaq, the player revealed that the contracts in the NBA are “guaranteed” while in the NFL “It's not the case.” The 35-year-old called it all “fake money”. He continued by saying, “You basically sign one-to-two-year deals, a nice, nice contract. But then there’s these fake numbers afterwards.”

Kirk Cousins says even the highest-paid players are worried: If I don't deliver, I'm gone

During the aforementioned podcast, the Falcons player stated the truth behind the players who get paid massively. He said: "What it does is it makes everybody come into work and grind their tails off because even the highest paid guys are like, 'If I don't deliver, I'm gone.' So there's like a healthiness to that... But at the same time, you know, it's not player friendly." A player is not guaranteed the money promised when he signs the contract. The only assurance is the money for the season played.

NFL players earn incentives based on their attendance at exercises, their position on the roster, and their performance during games. The bonus structure can vary from year to year, with the possibility of not receiving bonuses in the final year.

NBA players enjoy a lot more freedom and job stability compared to NFL players. This is mainly because most of their contracts are fully guaranteed. While there are a few lucky NFL players, like experienced quarterbacks and unrestricted free agents, who do get high-value contracts, the level of security and reliability in NBA contracts is unmatched.

Cousins' contract contains a $50 million signing bonus and $90 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, with an additional $10 million guaranteed in 2026 for a total of $100 million, according to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. If he remains with the franchise by the fifth day of the 2025 league year, he will be eligible for an additional $10 million roster bonus.

