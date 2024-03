IPL 2024: Check Out the Full IPL Schedule and Time Table, Chennai to Host Qualifier 2 and Final

BCCI, on Monday, announced the complete schedule for IPL 2024 after initially having announced the fixtures for the first two weeks. The board was earlier waiting for the announcement of the general elections schedule so that they could frame the remaining fixtures.

The T20 league started on March 22 with the opening clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium, Chennai. So far, 5 matches have been hosted with the sixth one currently underway between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings.

IPL will be concluding on May 26 with the final taking place at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium. While the first Qualifier and Eliminator will be held at the Narendra Modi International Stadium, the second qualifier and final game will take place in Chennai.

Here’s the full schedule of IPL 2024:

Date Day Time Teams Venue April 8 Monday 7:30 pm CSK vs KKR Chennai April 9 Tuesday 7:30 pm PBKS vs SRH Mohali April 10 Wednesday 7:30 pm RR vs GT Jaipur April 11 Thursday Advertisement 7:30 pm MI vs RCB Mumbai April 12 Friday 7:30 pm LSG vs DC Lucknow April 13 Saturday 7:30 pm PBKS vs RR Mohali April 14 Sunday 3:30 pm KKR vs LSG Kolkata April 14 Sunday 7:30 pm MI vs CSK Mumbai April 15 Monday 7:30 pm RCB vs SRH Bengaluru April 16 Tuesday 7:30 pm GT vs DC Ahmedabad April 17 Wednesday 7:30 pm KKR vs RR Kolkata April 18 Thursday 7:30 pm PBKS vs MI Mohali April 19 Friday 7:30 pm LSG vs CSK Lucknow April 20 Saturday 7:30 pm DC vs SRH Delhi April 21 Sunday 3:30 pm KKR vs RCB Kolkata April 21 Sunday 7:30 pm PBKS vs GT Mohali April 22 Monday 7:30 pm RR vs MI Jaipur April 23 Tuesday 7:30 pm CSK vs LSG Chennai April 24 Wednesday 7:30 pm DC vs GT Delhi April 25 Thursday 7:30 pm SRH vs RCB Hyderabad April 26 Friday 7:30 pm KKR vs PBKS Kolkata April 27 Saturday 3:30 pm DC vs MI Delhi April 27 Saturday 7:30 pm LSG vs RR Lucknow April 28 Sunday 3:30 pm GT vs RR Ahmedabad April 28 Sunday 7:30 pm CSK vs SRH Chennai April 29 Monday 7:30 pm KKR vs DC Kolkata April 30 Tuesday 7:30 pm LSG vs MI Lucknow May 1 Wednesday 7:30 pm CSK vs PBKS Chennai May 2 Thursday 7:30 pm SRH vs RR Hyderabad May 3 Friday 7:30 pm MI vs KKR Mumbai May 4 Saturday 7:30 pm RCB vs GT Bengaluru May 5 Sunday 3:30 pm PBKS vs CSK Dharamshala May 5 Sunday 7:30 pm LSG vs KKR Lucknow May 6 Monday 7:30 pm MI vs SRH Mumbai May 7 Tuesday 7:30 pm DC vs RR Delhi May 8 Wednesday 7:30 pm SRH vs LSG Hyderabad May 9 Thursday 7:30 pm PBKS vs RCB Dharamshala May 10 Friday 7:30 pm GT vs CSK Ahmedabad May 11 Saturday 7:30 pm KKR vs MI Kolkata May 12 Sunday 3:30 pm CSK vs RR Chennai May 12 Sunday 7:30 pm RCB vs DC Bengaluru May 13 Monday 7:30 pm GT vs KKR Ahmedabad May 14 Tuesday 7:30 pm DC vs LSG Delhi May 15 Wednesday 7:30 pm RR vs PBKS Guwahati May 16 Thursday 7:30 pm SRH vs GT Hyderabad May 17 Friday 7:30 pm MI vs LSG Mumbai May 18 Saturday 7:30 pm RCB vs CSK Bengaluru May 19 Sunday 7:30 pm SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad May 19 Sunday 7:30 pm RR vs KKR Jaipur

