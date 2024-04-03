Is Angel Reese Related to Shaquille ONeal? Exploring Relationship Between LSU Star and NBA Legend

The highly anticipated women's NCAA tournament matchup between the LSU Tigers and the IOWA Hawkeyes was the topic of discussion for every basketball fan.

Both the teams had a superstar-caliber player with them. IOWA has Caitlin Clark and LSU has Angel Reese. It was also a rematch of the national championship game from 2023, which LSU prevailed in.

However, it’s the Shaquille O’Neal connection to Angel Reese that is garnering a lot of interest now. The basketball legend is known for helping and guiding people who want his help.

Shaq accompanied Angel to the LSU women's basketball senior day ceremony in March 2024. Many people are curious if he and Angel are related, given that he is a household name and a Hall of Famer. What is the truth, then?

Is Angel Reese related to Shaq in any capacity?

Even though Shaq and Angel are close, they are not related to each other. However, there is a common factor as Shaq is also an LSU alumni from the ‘90s.

Shaq and Angel have a mentor-mentee type of relationship. They first met at a football game at LSU.

Shaq’s daughter and Angel Reese's connection

Me'Arah, Shaq's daughter, stayed with Angel during her visit to LSU in February 2023. This visit strengthened Angel's bond with Shaq.

Shaq challenged Angel because he wanted to sign more female athletes to Reebok, and he was excited to get along with a legend.

Shaq, a mentor for Angel Reese

Angel won the award for Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament in April 2023 after leading LSU to victory in the competition. Following her widespread recognition among sports enthusiasts, Shaq provided her with crucial guidance.

"He just said, people are gonna hate me, people are not gonna like me, people are gonna feel some type of way because they wish they were me, they’re gonna judge me," Angel stated to USA Today. Angel further mentioned that: "He’s super inspiring to me and a father figure".

