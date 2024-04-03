Steph Curry and Klay Thompson vs Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu In Works for All-Star Weekend Next Year: Report

It’s not that long ago that the NBA All-Star weekend took place and Steph Curry vs Sabrina Ionescu's 3-point competition grabbed eyeballs throughout the world. If the reports are to be believed, they are set to face each other again next year and they might be joined by two other superstars.

According to the Athletic, Klay Thompson and women's basketball star Caitlin Clark could take part in the event and make it a two-on-two competition.

Perhaps the most memorable part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend in February was the 3-point competition between Curry and Ionescu. Ionescu scored 26 points after going first. She was, however, outdone by the NBA's all-time 3-point leader, who scored 29 points.

Both stars made it clear straight away that they won’t mind facing each other in a similar contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2025.

What did Ionescu say?

"This was so authentic for the both of us to be here," Ionescu told reporters at the time. "Obviously, very thankful to kind of make this dream that we both had a possibility and knowing that it's changed the landscape of how people are going to view what we're doing, and we're very excited to see what the future has to hold with more people having the opportunity to do stuff like this."

What was the early speculation?

Given that the 2025 All-Star Game will take place in San Francisco, there was initial speculation that the cross-league event might include multiple players, with Damian Lillard and Klay Thompson being considered as possible additions. Lillard is a native of the Bay Area, but Thompson has played for the Warriors for his whole 13-year career.

Clark, the firm favorite from the women’s side?

Clark is an obvious choice to compete on the women's side. Clark is on a historic run of breaking records and showing no signs of stopping. The timeline is so crazy that it’s hard to believe if you aren’t following the superstar’s games. Clark broke Kelsey Plum's mark on Feb. 15.

After breaking Plum’s record, on March 3 she became the top scorer in both the men’s and women’s division. She followed it up by surpassing Curry's mark for the most 3-pointers made in a single season in Division I basketball, men's or women's in IOWA’s win.

When it comes to Caitlin Clark, she has already declared for the WNBA Draft in late February. She is likely to be picked as the No.1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

