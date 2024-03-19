Is Former UFC Champion Charles Oliveira Dating Famous Actress Sydney Sweeney? Details Inside

Charles Oliveira is undoubtedly one of the best UFC stars of all time; his career in UFC is inspirational. Charles Oliveira fights in UFC’s lightweight division after Khabib Nurmagomedov left UFC and vacated the UFC lightweight championship.

Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler fought for the vacant UFC lightweight championship at UFC 262 in the year 2021; Oliveira managed to score a victory with a first-round TKO and became the undisputed lightweight champion.

Oliveira defended his title twice against Dustin Poirier and Justin Geathje and successfully retained it. He then fought Islam Makhachev at UFC 280, but he lost his UFC lightweight championship after Islam Makhachev defeated him.

Recently, a post went viral on X (Twitter ), where a handle named Shogun Oliveira posted a picture of Charles Oliveira and a popular actress, Sydney Sweeney, claiming they are reportedly dating.

“Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is reportedly dating Sydney Sweeney” via Shogan Oliveira.

Some will now wonder if this report is true or not. Are Charles Oliveira and Sydney Sweeney dating? The answer to this question is No. The handle has jokingly posted a fake report of Charles Oliveira dating Sydney Sweeney.

This is not the first time Charles Oliveira fans have jokingly made a fake dating report of him. Some fans even inked him with Kim Kardashian, Ice Spice, and many more.

UFC 300 Match Card

Charles Oliveira is set to make his return at UFC 300, where he will fight Arman Tsarukyan. Many fans and experts believe the winner of the match will then challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

UFC 300 is one of the most anticipated UFC match cards of all time, with major stars from Charles Oliveira, Alex Pereira, Jamal Hills, Justin Geathje, Max Holloway, and many more fighting on the card. Here is the list of matches featuring on UFC 300 card

Match Card

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

2. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

6. Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

7. Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

8. Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

10. Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

11. Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

12. Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez

13. Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano

