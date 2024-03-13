Charles Oliveira Injury Report: Will the Former Champ Pull Out of His Major UFC 300 Fight?

UFC is now set to host one of the most significant events of this year, UFC 300, featuring major stars like Alex Pereira, Jamal Hill, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira, and many more. A recent report has now put the stacked card of UFC 300 at risk.

According to a recent report by the popular MMA Instagram handle MMA Pros Pick, former UFC champion Charles Oliveira is again injured four weeks ahead of his major fight against Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

“Charles Oliveira once again suffered a cut above his eye, just four weeks before his bout at UFC 300 with Arman Tsarukyan. (This is a new cut, not the one that he got before his fight with Islam that got canceled)” - MMA Pro Picks via the official Twitter X account.

Later MMA Pro Picks posted the same picture on their official Instagram account and wrote, “NO, NO NO. I don't understand why they are doing so much hard sparring. I hope nothing bad happens and Charles will still be able to compete at UFC 300.”

Fans are now concerned about Charles Oliveira's injury and the UFC 300 fight. They are asking the question: Will Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 300 or not? The answer to this question is that the report is still just a rumor; there are no official statements from Charles Oliveira or his team, nor has Dana White said anything about his injury.

So as of now, Charles Oliveira is set to face UFC lightweight fighter Arman Tsarukyan. Some rumors claim the winner of the UFC fight will get a chance to challenge UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev for the championship.

UFC 300 Match Card

There was significant hype for UFC 300 as UFC CEO Dana White kept saying that he would book the best UFC card in the history of the sport.

UFC 300 will take place on April 13, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, United States.



Match Card

1. Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill

2. Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

3. Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

4. Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

5. Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm

6. Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar

7. Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

8. Cody Garbrandt vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

9. Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

10. Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

11. Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes

