Julian Newman is a basketball player who gained fame at a very young age. Born in 2001, Newman's talent was evident early on. By fifth grade, around 2012, he was already playing varsity basketball for Downey Christian School in Florida. His exceptional skills for his age were captured in highlight videos that went viral on YouTube.

The viral fame brought mixed reactions. Julian was seen as a child prodigy because of his impeccable basketball skills. In the meantime, there was a section of people who dismissed the training methods used by his family to gain fame.

Rising above the controversy, Newman achieved success. He became the youngest player to score 1,000 career varsity points by seventh grade. He also completed high school at Prodigy Prep in 2020 with 6,247 points under his belt.

Julian Newman's Draft Rumors in 2024

﻿Rumors have been circulating about Julian Newman and the upcoming NBA Draft. However, it's important to be careful about the source of this information. Recent reports seem to have come from a prank account called NBA Centel. These parody accounts often post funny or made-up content, so it's best to rely on trusted sources for accurate draft updates.

Where is Julian Newman Now?

College scholarships that Julian Newman had hoped to receive never materialized. Similarly, discussions about him taking his talents overseas also faded away. After a break from competitive basketball, Newman resurfaced in 2022, but not necessarily to pursue the sport. It seems his focus has shifted more towards developing his own brand, Prodigy, and leveraging his influence.

Julian Newman’s Tryst With Documentaries and Reality Shows

Born Ready: It follows Julian Newman's journey from an early age.

Hello Newmans: Julian Newman is one of the stars of the sports documentary-style reality web series Hello Newmans alongside his sister Jaden Newman. It features Julian and Jaden's experiences playing basketball, but it also shows their family life. You'll see their parents, Jamie and Vivian, and get a glimpse into their overall life as a family.

Julian Newman Couldn't Live Up to the Hype

Many basketball fans assumed Julian Newman's exceptional skills at such a young age would translate into dominance in high school and potentially college. The expectation was that he would be a top recruit for major universities and potentially the NBA.

However, Newman's path didn't follow the expected trajectory. He didn't receive major college offers and his professional basketball pursuits haven't materialized as of yet.



