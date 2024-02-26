Is Kendall Jenner Back with Ex Devin Booker Two Months After Split from Bad Bunny? Find Out

In January, rumors speculated that influencer and model, Christina Nadin, once girlfriend to Travis Bennett, was seeing Phoenix Suns superstar, Devin Booker. It remains ambiguous whether Nadin and Booker were an item. TMZ however surmises that Booker is rekindling his previous romantic relationship with model Kendall Jenner.

The relationship of Jenner and Booker traced back to a trip to Sedona, Arizona in the spring of 2020, seemingly coming to an end in September 2022 following a visit to Flagstaff – marked with a brief split in the middle.

TMZ's report shares that this renewed relationship between Booker and Jenner is progressive but not quite official. Sources disclosed to TMZ, the duo has been enjoying each other's company recently.

For those with a keen eye, they might have noticed the pair in Michael Rubin’s suite during the 2024 Super Bowl. TMZ received eyewitness reports this week, placing Jenner in Dallas while Booker was in the city for a Suns game against the Mavericks on Thursday.

Like many relationships, the one between Booker and Jenner has seen its ups and downs. Known to have dated for two years with a slight break in between is part of the highlight.

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner Relationship Timeline

In April 2020, the first sighting of them together occurred on a road trip to Sedona, returning to the road after a restroom break. October 2020 saw Booker in a photo for Kim Kardashian's private island birthday celebration.

Come February 2021, they declared their relationship official on Instagram. On Valentine's Day, ten months following their public appearance, Jenner and Booker shared Instagram Stories featuring each other, using heart emojis.

Strikingly, in the same month, Jenner frequently showed up at Phoenix Suns games, even wearing a Booker jersey.

In the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" reunion episode "The Final Curtain Part 2" in June 2021, Jenner acknowledged her relationship with Booker, announcing, "He is my boyfriend."

By September 2021, Booker became closer to Jenner’s family, as revealed by Kendall on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." She shared how Booker and her niece, Stormi, have an “amazing relationship” with Stormi having the “biggest crush on him.”

In January 2022, fans wondered if Booker and Jenner had tied the knot due to a ring visible on the NBA player’s finger in Jenner's post. However, it was on his right hand, rather than the traditional left.

In the subsequent month, Jenner and Booker double-dated with Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Super Bowl. Come April 2022, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were seen supporting Booker ahead of the NBA Playoffs.

Speculation around Jenner and Booker's breakup surfaced in June 2022, following a report by Entertainment Tonight claiming the two had parted ways, as per unnamed sources. In July 2022, the couple was spotted attending a wedding together

They were again seen together attending the New York Fashion Week and the U.S. Open in September 2022. But by November 2022, reports from People and Us Weekly claimed that the pair had broken up again.

In the aftermath, Jenner’s new boyfriend, Bad Bunny, composed a song titled “Coco Chanel,” which is seen as a jab at Booker.

Fast forward to February 13, 2024, when Kylie Jenner shared a Suns' Instagram photo of Booker wearing a black puffer coat from her luxury brand, Khy, in Indianapolis the previous month.

Finally, on February 23, TMZ reported that after a separation of over a year, Booker and Jenner had reconciled.

