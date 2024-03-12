Is Stephanie McMahon Returning? WWE Legend Reacts to Million Dollar Princess’ Possible Return After Vince McMahon’s Sexual Harassment Case

Stephanie McMahon has been one of the most important people in expanding WWE’s business worldwide, Stephanie McMahon started working for her father Vince McMahon’s promotion of WWE from a very young age. She managed to gain major roles in the company.

Stephanie McMahon was WWE’s chief brand officer from 2013 to 2022 after Vince McMahon announced retirement when he was initially accused of paying women hash money.

Stephanie McMahon was announced as co-CEO of the WWE organization. In January of 2023, Stephnie McMahon announced she was taking a break from work and resigning from all her WWE positions and roles.

In 2024, Vince McMahon’s trouble doubled after a former WWE employee filed a harassment case against Vince and WWE, which led to his permanent removal from TKO and WWE.

Even though he was removed from WWE’s page his references and mentions are strictly prohibited. Many reports suggest this is the end of the McMahon Family’s era.

While talking about the possible return of Stephanie McMahon former WWE legend Dutch Mantel expressed, “I don't think so if Stephanie McMahon will ever return to WWE. I think she's gone. Vince McMahon is definitely gone. And I think Triple H is the last of that breed.

“If the business wasn't doing good, I don't think Triple H would have a future. But it's doing really good now because when you think of the timing, bringing The Rock in at the time they brought him in and in the spot that they brought him in. He overwrites Triple H,” Mantel expressed his views on Triple H

Dutch Mantel Reacts to Shane McMahon’s Return

Dutch Mantel further talked about the return of Shane McMahon, who last appeared on WrestleMania 39 and got injured while in the segment with The Miz and Snoop Dogg.

Mantel expressed his views on Shane McMahon's return, “ I don't think he Shane McMahon will come back.”

Mantel later expressed his views on why Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon would never return to WWE again, “Shane knew about it. And Endeavor has said, and I don't know if it applies to them or even Triple H.”

“But if anybody had knowledge of what was going on, there's not a place for them at TKO. And that's what you do when you have a cancer, you cut it out, but if you leave little cancers laying around, there's going to be a big cancer later on, maybe that's the reasoning.”Dutch Mantel concluded.

