Andrew Tate CLAIMS John Cena 'Sold His Soul' After Former WWE Champion Pulled Naked Stunt at Oscars

At the Oscar Awards, Former WWE champion John Cena was not nominated for any of the categories but still made headlines and grabbed major eyeballs. Cena got an opportunity to announce the award for best costume.



John Cena raised quite a few eyebrows as he appeared on the stage naked holding an envelope containing the winner's name. Cena used an envelope to hide the private parts.



Cena pulled the stunt to promote his latest show and fans are now sharing their mixed reaction to John Cena pulling the naked stunt.

Former kickboxing champion and famous controversial social media star Andrew Tate has also reacted to John Cena’s Naked Oscar Act.



Andrew Tate initially quoted a tweet of himself where he claimed, “6 years until slavery. 2030 it’s over unless the “men” of this world get some balls.”



Andrew Tate quoted this old tweet and expressed, “ We know which side John Cena chose.”

Tate then came live on the Rumble platform and expressed his views on John Cena’s naked act at the Oscar.

“I want to make something clear I was saying this morning about how John Cena was doing his humiliation ritual at the Oscars to satisfy his gay paymasters and some people were saying ohh maybe he is promoting his movie.” Andrew Tate expressed

"Let me tell I don’t care what movie I make you can not convince me to do that, you can not convince me to do something fruity or weird it doesn't matter what movie I am in, I won’t do it because my principles are too strong. So to say he is only promoting a movie is still agreeing with me because you are saying he did it to promote his movie for money because he sold his soul to his gay paymasters.” He further said.

When Will John Cena Return to WWE

WWE is gearing up to host Showcase of Immortals WrestleMania. This year will be the 40th edition of the annual spectacle. WrestleMania XL looks already great with some major stars featuring on the card including The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and more.

According to some recent reports, WWE is planning to book John Cena for WrestleMania 40, there are no plans on how they will use him on the WrestleMania 40 card but they want to add John Cena surly to WrestleMania 40 card.



Even John Cena has teased his WrestleMania 40 appearance in a recent promotional interview for his upcoming show.

